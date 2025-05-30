Hanna and Haley Cavinder are turning up the heat this summer, with their latest promotion video for a project sparking reactions from fans.

On Friday, the former college basketball stars teased their upcoming fitness program, “TWOHOT,” with a sizzling promo video on Instagram, where they wore matching red beachwear, and it did not take long for fans to flood the comments section.

“OUR HOTTEST PROGRAM YET. THE TWOHOT WORKOUT PROGRAM IS LIVE JUNE 1ST,” the caption read. “A full body workout program to keep you accountable this summer & to get that summer bodayyyy! 💃 We cannot wait for you guys to have your hands on this challenge, it will have you feeling like you’re HAWTTTTTTTEST SELF‼️”

Some fans were focused on their physique in the video.

“Get the efff outtt! You girls are TOOOO HOTTTT HELLLOOOO 😍🔥,” a fan wrote.

“I feel like this is a good merch moment lol ❤️🔥,” another fan wrote.

“This gives baywatch vibes,” a third fan commented.

College hoops fans react to Hanna & Haley Cavinder donning red beachwear for an exciting project. Credit: IG/@cavindertwins

However, there were those genuinely hyped about the new challenge.

One user wrote, “CANT WAIT.”

Another said, “Iconic actually 🔥.”

“YES OMG OMG OMG,” an excited fan commented.

College hoops fans react to Hanna & Haley Cavinder donning red beachwear for an exciting project. Credit: IG/@cavindertwins

Since their college days, the Cavinder twins have successfully evolved into fitness and lifestyle entrepreneurs. They have turned their social media following, built during their time on the court, into a powerhouse brand, particularly after capitalizing on NIL deals. Their online presence, with millions of followers across platforms, now serves as a springboard for ventures like their fitness business.

With a passion for fitness and a knack for marketing, the Cavinders continue to inspire fans through an active lifestyle. The TWOHOT program is just the latest chapter in their post-basketball journey.

Hanna & Haley Cavinder honored by GHOST

The Cavinder twins visited the office of GHOST, a brand they work with, and they were greeted by the company’s staff wearing shirts with their faces on it. Those T-shirts had the sisters in their Miami Hurricane jerseys, paying homage to their college career.

Haley and Hanna felt honored, and they were seen hugging the staff in a video shared online.

GHOST specializes in energy drinks, nutritional supplements and apparel. They've had a partnership with the Cavinder Twins since their college days.

