"This guy's gonna rock the rim": Fans erupt as Duke shares first practice glimpse of Dame Sarr

6-foot-6 shooting guard Dame Sarr is one of the newest additions to the Duke Blue Devils ahead of the 2025-2026 college basketball season. The Italian-Senegalese prospect has already hit the ground running in training and has wasted no time in showcasing his talent and quality.

On Saturday, Duke gave fans their first look at Sarr in action, sharing a carousel of photos and a video on their official Instagram page. The post showed the freshman guard working hard, handling the ball, training with teammates and getting reps in the gym.

As expected, the post has sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with many taking it as a sign that a standout season could be on the horizon for Sarr.

"I think this guy's gonna rock the rim," one fan said.

"The future is looking very bright. Versatility, and determination!" said another.

"He's gonna be a PROBLEM 🔥😈," another fan said.

Many fans in the comments see Sarr's experience as a big plus and a valuable asset for the Blue Devils. One fan even went as far as to compare him to NBA star Jayson Tatum.

"Moving like Tatum, we got us one coach," one fan said.

"Enjoy yalls season with him, he was special over here in Barcelona," another fan said.

"The Italian Stallion is loading… 🔥," said another.

Before making the transition to Duke, Sarr previously played for FC Barcelona at both the youth and senior levels, gaining valuable experience in top-tier competitions like the Spanish Liga ACB and the EuroLeague.

On the international stage, he represented Italy in several youth competitions, including the 2022 U16 European Championship, the 2023 U18 European Championship and the 2024 U18 EuroBasket. He also made his senior national team debut during a EuroBasket 2025 qualifier against Iceland.

Dame Sarr will join a loaded Duke freshman class that includes top prospects like Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, five-star forward Nikolas Khamenia and 6-foot-8 power forward Sebastian Wilkins.

The Blue Devils have also bolstered their roster through the transfer portal, adding 6-foot-11 center Ifeanyi Ufochukwu from the Rice Owls and 6-foot-6 guard Jack Scott from Princeton.

Judging by the talent they've brought in so far, Duke looks poised for a strong run in the upcoming season.

Dame Sarr on his commitment to Duke

In an interview with ESPN in May, Dame Sarr spoke about his commitment to the Blue Devils, describing Duke as his dream school.

"Duke was my dream school," Sarr said. "I watched a lot of NCAA games this season, especially Duke. I played with Jabari Parker this season, who went to Duke. When I had the chance to go there, I had to take it."

Sarr expressed his desire to play in the NBA, and he considers Duke the perfect ground to prepare for an NBA career.

"My ultimate goal is to play in the NBA, "Sarr said. "There's no better place to prepare you for that than Duke. For me to be as NBA-ready as possible, and become the best version of myself, I needed to have both experiences, playing for a pro team like Barcelona, and playing in a different type of professional environment like Duke against other players my age.

"Opportunity, minutes, repetition, this route is the best next step for me at this time."

Sarr has already hit the ground running in training with the Blue Devils, and fans can't wait to see him finally in action.

