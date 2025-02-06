"This is why I don't cook": Hanna Cavinder’s home-cooked meal surprise for BF Carson Beck ends in disaster

Hanna Cavinder's attempt to surprise her boyfriend Carson Beck with a home-cooked meal ended in a culinary catastrophe.

The Miami Hurricanes star, who has been dating Beck after confirming their relationship in 2023, tried to prepare a dinner that ended with the cooking pan going into flames.

Cavinder posted the video of the incident on her TikTok page and added a caption:

"When u try to surprise ur boyfriend with a home cooked meal."

She also said in the video:

"This is why I don't cook. Wait, guys. My God. This is why I don't cook. I just ruined his pan."

Hanna clutched a burning pan, before plunging it into the pool, extinguishing the flames.

Fans commented on her post, with one saying:

"Your not supposed to put water on it it’s a grease fire."

Another fan commented, "So we had to dunk it into the pool ? Not the sink ?? Let that sink in…… 😭."

Fresno State basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder announce endorsements - Source: Getty

Hanna returns to the gym after battling flu

Undeterred by her recent kitchen mishap, Hanna Cavinder has continued to prioritize her wellness journey, focusing on health and fitness endeavors.

The Miami Hurricanes basketball star shared her comeback to health on Instagram, with a snap in the gym and a caption:

"Have been very sick with the flu and had to rest and recover yesterday!! it's so important to listen to your body and not overdue it."

"This has always been a struggle for me over the years constantly overworking and not paying attention to how my body is feeling. Something Hay & I are both prioritizing in 2025 is recover and rest. Kept in light today and just wanted to get my body lady moving."

Florida Atlantic vs. Miami - Source: Getty

