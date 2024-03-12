"This is why I love the sport so much": Georgetown interim HC Darnell Haney's promotion to permanent head coach leaves fans elated

The opening statement of the postgame press conference was supposed to be delivered by Georgetown interim HC Darnell Haney after the Big East women’s basketball championship game. But Hoyas forward Graceann Bennett had other plans and decided to share some news about Darnel Haney’s employment and his future with the college program.

"I actually wanted to jump in here. We were just told in the locker room - I’m going to get emotional - that Georgetown is in discussion with Coach Haney on his contract as the official head coach of our basketball program. I am so elated and overjoyed for the future of the program and just so grateful to have this opportunity to learn from him (Haney) for the year. I just wanted to start by saying that, and just saying ‘thank you’. There is so much to come for Georgetown women’s basketball with Coach Haney as head coach,” Graceann Benett said to start the press conference.

The video of the press conference after the Big East championship game garnered reactions from sports media and fans alike.

How did Georgetown's Darnell Haney become head coach?

Darnell Haney was made interim head coach of Georgetown in October 2023 after head coach Tasha Butts passed away. She was hired by the athletics program just last April but never got the opportunity to coach and lead the Hoyas. Darnell Haney was hired by Butts as her lead top assistant in the women’s basketball team and took over as interim head coach.

Haney has led the Georgetown Hoyas through an impressive 22-11 record despite the sudden coaching situation. He even had a run through the Big East tournament, ultimately making the conference championship game against Geno Auriemma and UConn. The team ended their run in the title game with a 78-42 loss to the Huskies.