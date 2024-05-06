“This. Is. Everything” - USC HC Lindsay Gottlieb reacts as Talia von Oelhoffen poses with new teammate Avery Howell

USC Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb appears excited about working with some of the new additions to her team — Avery Howell and Talia von Oelhoffen. On Sunday, Gottlieb reacted to an Instagram story posted by Howell, who posed alongside her new Trojans teammate von Oelhoffen after a training session.

"This. Is. Everything!" Gottlieb wrote in the story.

Last week, von Oelhoffen announced her decision to transfer to USC for her senior year after leaving Oregon State. The two-time All-Pac-12 guard will certainly solidify the Trojans' status as a national title contender next season.

While speaking to ESPN about her transfer, von Oelhoffen said:

"It's so exciting. I mean, the sky's the limit for how good we can be... I'm super excited to take this team into the Big Ten and beyond."

The 5-foot-11 guard also said she is looking forward to working with a top coach like Gottlieb.

Talia von Oelhoffen averaged 10.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in her final season with Oregon State. She also helped the Beavers reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

Meanwhile, Howell will enter her freshman year with USC for the 2024-25 season. The five-star recruit from Boise will add a new threat to Gottlieb's offense and will be eager to make her mark in the NCAA.

How did Lindsay Gottlieb's USC Trojans fare in the 2023-24 college basketball season?

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Lindsay Gottlieb's USC Trojans had a strong run in the 2023-24 season. They finished the regular season with a 23-5 record (13-5 in the Pac-12).

The Trojans had a perfect run in the Pac-12 Tournament, beating Arizona, UCLA and then Stanford in the final to clinch the conference title.

In the NCAA Tournament, USC cruised past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Kansas in the opening two rounds. The Trojans also beat Baylor in the Sweet 16 but crashed out of the postseason following an 80-73 loss against UConn in the Elite Eight.

Nonetheless, with a star-studded roster for the upcoming season, USC will be in the hunt for the national title.