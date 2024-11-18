“This just might be the rizzler”: College hoops fans react to Iowa’s Kylie Feuerbach, Lucy Olsen and Taylor McCabe’s dance moves 

Kylie Feuerbach and Lucy Olsen are leading the new chapter in Iowa Hawkeyes history after the iconic runs of the past few seasons. While their on-court chemistry is important, the two guards also share a strong friendship off the hardwood.

Joining them for some fun was fellow guard and junior Taylor McCabe, as the trio danced to the TikTok-famous song, "Bring the Boom" by The Rizzler, on Saturday. They were in their comfy black Hawkeyes sweatpants and hoodies.

Fans flooded the comments, praising the Hawkeyes players' dance skills.

"This just might be the rizzler." A fan commented.

"Ok so this ate and where’s the crumbs there is none," another fan commented.

"This is gold," a fan wrote.

The barrage of love for their charisma kept coming for the three athletes.

"love it and go Hawkeye 💛🖤💛 🖤💛🖤💛 🖤💛!" Another wrote.

"OKAY YALL ATE THIS," a fan commented.

"Are so much rizz," a user wrote.

Fan reactions to the Hawkeyes players' dance (Credits: TikTok/@kyliefeuerbach)

Apart from their off-court moments, the Iowa Hawkeyes' first season with Jan Jensen is off to a great start as they registered four straight wins. In an interview with Shaw Local last week, Kylie Feuerbach spoke about the big coaching changes.

“It’s weird [to have a new coach], because it’s very different, but it’s very similar at the same time,” Feuerbach said. “Obviously, they’re both great coaches, but it is very special to get that first win under our belt.

"Being with Coach J in the locker room after the game was very special, and obviously we’re very happy for her. She’s a great coach, it’s been really fun to play under her, and it’ll be a very exciting season with her.”

Kylie Feuerbach is hopeful of continued growth for the Hawkeyes in the new era

Iowa, led by Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall over the past two seasons, lost the players to the WNBA and graduation. The Hawkeyes are navigating a huge change without their experienced seniors.

Iowa was excluded from the AP's top 25 preseason ranking and many doubters are still unsure of the team's prospects post-Clark era. However, Kylie Feuerbach is confident in her team's talents.

“Obviously, it’s still really early in the season, and we have a lot left to do, and we just have to focus on what’s in front of us," Feuerbach said. "We have a ton of games left, and it’s an uphill battle, but we’ve just to keep working hard, getting through it and staying consistent.

"We’ll just keep playing together and playing hard, and I think whatever plays out is what’s meant to happen – and it’ll be fun regardless of what it is.” [H/T Shaw Local]

After Sunday's 86-73 win over Drake, the Hawkeyes are set to face Kansas on Wednesday.

