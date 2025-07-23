"This could be the last ride": Jon Rothstein predicts Rick Pitino's future at St. John's as he calls for National relevancy from other SEC teams  

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein believes the clock might be ticking on Rick Pitino’s time at St. John’s and has urged other teams in the Big East to raise their game.

Speaking on CBS Sports’ Inside College Basketball on July 21, Rothstein made a stirring call for greater national impact from top programs across the Big East, including a strong message about Pitino’s journey in Queens.

“How much longer will Rick Pitino coach at St. John’s? This could be the last ride,” Rothstein said, casting doubt on how long the legendary coach will remain in charge at St. John’s.

While Pitino has revitalised the Red Storm and brought excitement back to Madison Square Garden, Rothstein questioned whether the school could maintain its current NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) level to stay competitive.

“Fans should take pictures now and enjoy this golden era, because it might not last,” he said.

Rothstein also stressed the broader challenges facing the Big East in a changing college basketball landscape.

With the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC forming the core of the sport’s power structure, he warned that the Big East must fight harder to stay nationally relevant.

“The Big East needs national mileage from Villanova and Georgetown,” he said, citing how only UConn and Villanova have kept the conference in the national spotlight in recent years.

UConn has flourished under Dan Hurley, but Rothstein questioned the staying power of other programs.

Villanova has not returned to the NCAA Tournament since Jay Wright’s retirement in 2022. Georgetown, meanwhile, has not earned an at-large tournament bid since 2015.

‘If the Big East wants to keep a seat at the national table, Villanova and Georgetown must become relevant again,” Rothstein said. (Timestamp 12:08 - 15:24)

Rick Pitino addresses NIL era and how he has adapted

Pitino has taken St. John’s back to relevance, dominating the Big East last season. However, the coach has had to see players move around now, lured to programs though NIL, but he noted that complaining is of no value.

"I felt the change was here and quitting, resigning, complaining is of no value," Pitino told "The Herd." "You have to win the day. You have to get the job done, and I just felt that ‘Okay, we’re going to use it to the best of our abilities at St. John's.'

Pitino asserted that he and his team have to maximize their potential through NIL and the transfer portal.

Babatunde Kolawole



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

