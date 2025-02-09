"This is like my Super Bowl": Teary eyed Dick Vitale gives emotional speech during Duke vs Clemson

Dick Vitale, one of the great ambassadors of college basketball, is back calling games, and it was an emotional occasion. After nearly a two-year absence from broadcasting games due to a battle with cancer, Vitale returned to college basketball on Saturday.

The game, a 77-71 Clemson upset of No. 2 Duke ended up being almost an afterthought compared to the return of Dickie V.

Vitale said in his pregame speech:

"I'm sorry to be so emotional, but I can't tell you how excited I am to be here. I was telling Cory [Alexander] before, this is like my Super Bowl. To be able be sitting at courtside and do a game, it beats the hell out of chemotherapy and radiation."

A visibly moved Vitale, who is 85 and last broadcast a game in April 2023, shared his gratitude with viewers. For the broadcaster who has been with ESPN for over four decades, his comeback has been, to steal one of his classic lines, "Awesome, baby."

Dick Vitale's storied history

It might be hard for new followers or young fans to believe, but before he was a commentator, Vitale was a successful coach. He took the University of Detroit to the 1977 NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen. Vitale was hired to coach the NBA's Detroit Pistons in 1978, but after a full season and 12 games of a season year, he was fired with a 34-60 record. His college mark was 79-29.

Vitale, who is blind in one eye, was an unlikely choice as a broadcaster and after his firing with Detroit, initially rebuffed attempts to get him into that field. The timing was key, as Vitale's reluctant foray into broadcasting coincided with new cable channel ESPN's interest in televising more college basketball games.

Vitale broadcast ESPN's very first college basketball game on December 5, 1979. His passionate love for basketball became clear quickly. With his excitable style, his New Jersey accent and his penchant for unforgettable phrases, Vitale became a crowd favorite.

At times, Vitale has almost created his own language. His "Diaper Dandies" referred to talented freshmen. His "PTPers" (Prime Time Players) were some of the sport's top impact stars. His patented call of "AWESOME, BABY!" is often imitated, but never duplicated.

Recent Health Concerns for Vitale

Vitale has battled cancer in recent years. That battle is all the more poignant considering the conviction Vitale brought to the cause of cancer research following the cancer death of fellow broadcaster Jim Valvano. For decades, Vitale has championed Valvano's memory and the necessity to fight against the disease by fund-raising and research.

In August 2021, Vitale announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. Since then, he has battled lesions on his vocal cords, laryngeal cancer and lymph node cancer. Throughout his health battles, Vitale has been ubiquitous online, sharing pre-recorded messages when unable to speak, asking for prayers and spreading positivity.

His return to college basketball was not only welcome but a cause for celebration of the sport he dearly loves. Vitale's speech showed how he felt, but it's safe to say that his tears were far from the only ones shed on his return.

