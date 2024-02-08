"This man knows everything": NBA star speculates Bronny James' potential collab with dad LeBron after 2024 NBA draft

Former Atlanta Hawks player Chandler Parsons believes Lebron James has everything planned down to the last detail for his son. On Fan Duel's flagship NBA show, Run it Back, he opined that whenever Bronny James declares for the NBA Draft, he expects James senior to have an inkling regarding the interested teams. He went as far as to claim that Lebron might jump ship to whichever team Bronny James ends up in. Here's an excerpt of what Parsons said:

"The minute you see Bronny James declare for the draft, they know who's taking him, and you know where LeBron James is going... He's all about his next move."

This is a bold claim, given that Bronny is just a freshman at USC and hasn't yet had a breakthrough moment. It's even more surprising, considering the teenager just came back to practice in December after a scary cardiac arrest incident in July 2023. He did not complete full games until January of this year.

Is Bronny James ready for the NBA?

A look at Bronny James' numbers at the moment doesn't show NBA readiness. His talent and potential aren't on trial here, as he does have the raw ability to reach the pros. However, at the moment, it doesn't seem like declaring for the draft would be the most logical choice.

He is currently averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. His field goal percentage stands at 36.1%. Those are hardly NBA numbers. Staying at the college level would be the better option for Bronny, as he can continue to develop his game over the next few years.

Bronny James' cardiac arrest incident

On July 18, 2023, Bronny James collapsed during a training session with the USC Trojans. He had to be rushed to a local hospital and was discharged a few days later. After being declared fit to resume basketball in December, he issued the following statement:

“I just want to say I’m thankful for everything. “(The) Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with, my parents, siblings for supporting me through this, this hard time in my life.I just want to give appreciation to everyone that’s helped me through this. And also my coach, my teammates, all my other coaches. They’ve been with me since the start and I just want to say I’m thankful for them.”

Bronny James might end up in the NBA earlier than expected, but will he cut it at the highest level? Stats do paint a picture, but it would be unwise to assume that he would fail in his first year as a pro, as we have seen in the past that players do kick it up a gear when thrust into the big stage. Will Bronny be part of the pack of outliers?

