“This means he’s taking most money available”: Fans react as 4-star Tay Kinney set to visit Texas and Indiana after Kentucky, Purdue & Louisville

Class of 2026 recruit Tay Kinney has added the Indiana Hoosiers and the Texas Longhorns to the list of programs he will visit. The 6-foot-2 point guard from Overtime Elite ranks No. 15 in the Class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings.

The news of his future visits was posted on Instagram by On3's Joe Tipton on Monday. He wrote:

"Top-20 overall recruit Tay Kinney has scheduled official visits to Texas and Indiana 👀The 6-2 rising senior is one of the top point guards in the country. TK has already taken visits to Kentucky, Louisville, and Purdue."

The hoops fans had different reactions to this news and shared their opinions in the comments section.

Fans react as 4-star Tay Kinney set to visit Texas and Indiana after Kentucky, Purdue & Louisville (Image via Instagram @tiptonedits)

"Texas and IU… this means he’s taking most money available," commented a fan.

This fan did not want Kinney to go to Indiana, "any place but indiana.. I mean are u kidding me, you got offers from Kentucky and Louisville with the kind of programs they are.. these visits have got to be a formality right? cmon u gotta choose bw Louisville or Kentucky already man, they're the place to be for sum 1 with your talent."

"Just commit to Kentucky Alr broo," a fan commented.

Another fan wanted him to join Kentucky, "bruhhh he gotta go to kentucky and join johnson and moreno.. they even got hawthorne and they gon cook some special next year fo sho.. its either gon be them or duke or arizona winnign the title next season and you heard it here first.. i seen kinney play and yall should watch sum of his highlights.. yns crazy on the ball.''

"You’d look great in IU RED❤️—-Plus Bloomington is most fun college campus!" a fan commented.

A fan added, "He’s been a lock for Louisville …."

Which program leads the race to sign Tay Kinney?

Tay Kinney ranks third in the point guard position and first in Georgia. He has received interest from over 15 programs across the nation, including Purdue, Kentucky and Oregon.

According to On3's Industry Rankings, Kentucky leads the race to sign Kinney with a 31.1% prediction, followed by Louisville with a 15.7% chance and Purdue with a 13.5% probability.

The point guard has taken four unofficial and one official visit to Kentucky. He still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

