"This is our moment": Ken Jeong gears up for long-awaited Duke vs UNC rivalry game

Hollywood star Ken Jeong cannot wait for the much-anticipated Duke vs UNC game in college men's basketball. The "Hangover" star posted a photoshopped picture of his face over a Duke outfit on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the game on Saturday, Feb. 1.

An alumnus of both Duke University and UNC, Jeong, who has a net worth of $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is a diehard fan of the Blue Devils and he made that clear during a pre-game interview.

"Let me tell you something, I went to Duke! I am Duke! I studied at Duke! I am back at Duke! Duke gave me my life! If it wasn't for Duke, I wouldn't be here right now on ESPN college gameday. Quite frankly and quite simply, this is our moment! This is our moment! Everything he says, there are two things in life that complete me: my ho' and Duke, boom!"

Jeong studied a medical course at Duke University, graduating in 1990 before he obtained his M.D. at the UNC School of Medicine in 1995. Meanwhile, Duke and UNC are ACC rivals in basketball and they will face off at the iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke vs UNC basketball rivalry renewed

The fierce rivalry between the second-ranked Duke and North Carolina is set to continue on Saturday as the Blue Devils look to extend their steller season with another win over the Tar Heels inside the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Both teams boast of star players, with top 2025 NBA Draft prospect, Cooper Flagg leading Duke's charge for the NCAA title this season. The Freshman is the standout candidate for the national Player of the Year in college basketball, averaging 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

The Tar Heels will be led by fifth-year R.J. Davis, who has been a key player for the team since his freshman year. He was also instrumental to UNC's impressive run in the 2021-22 season, finishing second in the ACC play. This season, the 23-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.2 steals.

UNC defeated Duke in both encounter last season. However, the Blue Devils had beaten the Tar Heels in the two previous seasons. With Davis in charge, UNC (13-9, 6-4) holds a 6-3 edge over Duke.

But Saturday's encounter promises to be their toughest encounter yet, as the Blue Devils boast some of the strongest teams this season, with Flagg spearheading to 18-2 overall and 10-0 in the ACC.

