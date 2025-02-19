"This is a mystery": Mike White gets real on the "mystery" surrounding Georgia's consistent struggle in the second half

Conference play has been difficult for Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs, having lost nine out of 13 games in SEC Play. White pins it on the team's struggles in the second half of contests.

The Bulldogs had a 41-38 lead at halftime against the Missouri Tigers on -. However, Missouri boomed in the second half by outscoring Georgia 49-33 in the last 20 minutes to get the 87-74 victory.

White addressed the second-half problems after the game, saying he is discussing ways to resolve them with the team as they navigate their way through the remainder of league play.

“We talk about it every day. We’ve tried a few different things, and we’ll try something else. We’ll have a long conversation tomorrow. We’ll talk about it on Monday. It’s something we talk about at halftime," White said.

“At halftime, we’ve tried watching positive [film], we’ve tried watching negative, we’ve tried not watching. We’ve tried just talking. We’ve tried not talking. We’ve tried giving our guys a lot of time just on their own. We’ve tried giving them no time on their own. We’ve met in the middle. This is a mystery. I haven’t coached a team that’s struggled this much [in the] early second half.”

What's next for Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs

The remainder of conference play won't be easy for Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs, especially in the SEC.

Georgia currently has a 16-10 overall record, currently on a three-game losing streak following the loss to Missouri. They put up 75 points on 46.2% shooting from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, getting past opponents by a margin of 6.8 points per game.

Asa Newell leads the way with numbers of 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks. Silas Demary Jr. follows suit with 11.9 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Dakota Leffew provides 10.3 points and 1.9 rebounds as a spark plug off the bench.

Mike White and the Bulldogs now have a matchup coming up shortly against a ranked opponent. They face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers at the Neville Arena on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. ET.

