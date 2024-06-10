“THIS ONE hit different”: Andraya Carter hypes up best friend Cierra Burdick as she preps to play alongside Hailey Van Lith in Paris Olympics

The 3x3 squad representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024 was announced on Thursday. Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard, and Hailey Van Lith, who made the final list, are all set to make their Olympics debut this July.

On Sunday, the official USA Basketball 3x3 Instagram account shared a highlight reel of Cierra Burdick's best moments, voiced by analyst Andraya Carter who introduced the forward as '3x3 OG'.

Burdick reposted the video and thanked Carter for lending her voice and added:

"This one is special. @andraya_carter We're really out here living the dreams we talked about when we were 14 years old. Love you, Bud!"

Andraya Carter reposted with her own message for Burdick :

"THIS ONE hit different. Never would have imagined this back when we were in middle school, Bud!! I'm so proud of you and HONORED to voice this hype video!!! LOVE YOU!"

Aside from knowing each other since they were kids, Cierra Burdick and Carter also shared the court for three years between 2012 and 2015. They played for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers under the legendary Pat Summitt and later, Holly Warlick.

A look at Cierra Burdick-led Team USA 3x3 basketball for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Cierra Burdick is a veteran of 3x3, having played in FIBA games since 2014. The forward, along with Hailey Van Lith and Cameron Brink, won a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the same format.

All four athletes were selected after the 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team training camp in Springfield, Massachusetts. They played in the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Springfield Stop in April. Jennifer Rizzotti, president of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, will coach the 3x3 team. Tammi Reiss of the University of Rhode Island will join as the assistant coach.

Speaking of the roster selection and the team's goals for the Olympics, Rizzotti said:

"I say this all the time but there is no greater privilege than to represent the USA at the Olympics. We understand that challenge in front of us as we face tremendous talent and experienced 3x3 teams. I am confident this roster gives us what we need to compete for another gold medal with experience, versatility and a commitment to USA Basketball excellence. I cannot wait to get started."

The 3x3 games will be held from July 30 to August 5.

