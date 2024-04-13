"This is the perfect opportunity": Paul Pierce on how "weakest draft class" can help $4.5M NIL-valued Bronny James get into the NBA

Former NBA player and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce has weighed in on the 2024 draft class and sees this as a unique opportunity for Bronny James, son of the Lakers superstar LeBron James, to make his mark despite not being highly touted as a prospect.

On a recent episode of 'Undisputed,' Pierce described this year's NBA draft class as possibly the weakest in recent memory.

"A draft, probably the weakest draft known in my lifetime," Pierce said. "This is the perfect opportunity to do this. You know, there's no impact players out there that's gonna change the team's fortune right now."

He believes the lack of standout talents in this draft class could work in Bronny's favor, allowing him a better chance to enter the NBA.

Pierce laid out potential scenarios for the $4.5 million NIL-valued Bronny James (per On3). He further speculated on the freshman guard's potential placement.

"Draft it, free agent, play with the Lakers one year," Pierce said. "He can go to Cleveland. They have a draft pick in the 20s. And then there's Donovan Mitchell, who wants out of Cleveland.

"Maybe LeBron says, I don't wanna be here to Lakers, they don't make the playoffs. There's scenarios around this. Maybe Cleveland drafts some 20. And then there's Donovan Mitchell, who wants out of Cleveland, if he doesn't resign to go to training."

Bronny James has opted to declare for the 2024 NBA draft but will also enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Despite his slim chances of being picked in the upcoming draft, the involvement of LeBron James, who is still playing at an All-Star level, could add intrigue for general managers.

Pierce's career highlights the significance of draft picks, particularly in shaping championship-winning teams. He was part of the 2007 trade that brought Kevin Garnett to the Boston Celtics, a move instrumental in the Celtics winning their 17th NBA championship in 2008.

LeBron James and Bronny James: A potential Cleveland farewell tour?

With Bronny James declaring for the 2024 NBA draft, speculation regarding his and his father's future destinations has intensified. LeBron James has expressed a desire to play alongside his son before retiring.

Bronny's play at USC left scouts unsure­ about his draft chances. On 'Undisputed,' Paul Pierce­ imagined LeBron's final year with Bronny in Cle­veland. He said:

"If they lose in the play-in, I would consider if I was LeBron, to being traded back to Cleveland. ... Bronny gets picked up Cleveland and Bron has a farewell tour with his son right there in that last year."

LeBron's path like­ly depends on the Lake­rs' playoff success, Pierce highlighte­d. If they go far, Bronny James may advance his skills in college­ as LeBron stays put. A letdown, though, could see­ LeBron eyeing a move­, maybe back to Cleveland for the­ Cavaliers.