  • "This is really a daycare lmaooo": Fans treasure Dawn Staley sharing inside clips of South Carolina locker room after Final Four practice

By Nukul
Modified Apr 03, 2025 21:10 GMT
NCAA Women
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Birmingham - Source: Getty

Defending NCAA champions and No. 1 seed South Carolina are set to compete in their fourth consecutive Final Four this week, facing No. 1 seed Texas in Tampa. Under coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks have established themselves as a strong force in women's college basketball.

While the current team prepares for another deep tournament run, Coach Staley gave fans a glimpse into the team’s locker room atmosphere through video posted on X. In the clip, South Carolina players can be seen relaxing, taking naps and scrolling through their phones after practice.

Staley humorously captioned the clip:

"For most of the @GamecockWBB Daycare….. and then there the nosey ones!"
Fans loved the behind-the-scenes look at the team’s downtime, quickly flooding the comments section with reactions:

“This is really a daycare lmaoooo,” one fan wrote.
“Do they ever study?????,” another fan tweeted.
“Nothing like a good power nap,” a fan commented.

Here are other fan reactions:

“Awww the little ones…,” a fan said.
“Coach y’all need some lil throw blankets or sumn,” another fan posted.
“Get your rest badd beauties!! Enjoy your time!!!,” one fan wrote.

Staley has led South Carolina to three national titles in 2017, 2022 and 2024.

Coach Dawn Staley’s South Carolina to face Texas in Final Four

Dawn Staley is no stranger to the Final Four, and this year marks her fifth consecutive appearance on the biggest stage in women’s college basketball.

On Friday at 7 p.m. ET, her No. 1 seed Gamecocks (34-3) will take on No. 1 seed Texas (35-3).

Here are some Final Four game details:

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Amalie Arena

City: Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

While Texas hasn’t reached this stage since 2003, coach Vic Schaefer has faced Staley multiple times in March Madness. This year’s Gamecocks feature a talented roster, including Joyce Edwards, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts, all of whom are averaging double-digit points.

This will be the fourth meeting of the season between South Carolina and Texas. The teams split their regular-season matchups, but South Carolina dominated in the SEC final, 64-45.

The Gamecocks aim to become just the fourth team in NCAA history to win back-to-back women’s basketball championships, joining Tennessee, Southern California and UConn.

