"This season taught me TOUGHNESS": LSU's Last-Tear Poa dedicates heartfelt letter to fans & mentors after Australian hooper hots transfer portal

LSU women's basketball player Last-Tear Poa is entering the transfer portal, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday. Poa, who spent three years with the Tigers, shared a long, touching message, thanking her fans and program for the opportunities she had.

"I am deeply thankful for the opportunities I’ve received, the mentors and supporters who have guided me, and the connections I’ve built with my teammates, trainers and coaches," she wrote.

"To the fans I LOVE YOU guys. Thank you for having my back every step of the way. The energy at PMAC and throughout Baton Rouge is something I’ll always cherish. From day one, you made me feel at home, and I am incredibly grateful for your constant support. It meant everything to me. Baton Rouge has truly become my second home, and this community will forever hold a special place in my heart.

"This year has changed me in ways I never expected. It helped me become a stronger PERSON and player. This season taught me TOUGHNESS. God opened this door for me and I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to extend my college journey with another year of eligibility. After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to enter the transfer portal. Geaux Tigers, Forever 13🐯. "

This is Poa's second transfer after joining LSU from Northwest Florida State as a junior.

Last-Tear Poa is the second LSU player to enter the transfer portal

Smith, who was part of LSU’s national championship team as a freshman, missed her sophomore season with an ACL injury. However, she returned this year to average 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Her best moments were when she posted double-doubles in the NCAA Tournament against Florida State and North Carolina State.

Poa's season with LSU had been difficult as she struggled with playing time. Appearing in 30 games with 15 starts, she averaged only 2.0 ppg and 1.9 apg. With one year of eligibility remaining, Poa would seek better opportunities elsewhere.

