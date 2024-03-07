"This is a showman": 3x WNBA champ Candace Parker compares Caitlin Clark to $100M-worth NBA superstar as Iowa guard continues to garner praise

Caitlin Clark continues to make waves after breaking the college basketball scoring record. The Iowa star became the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA in the game against Ohio State on Sunday, breaking Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record.

WNBA great Candace Parker was full of praise for the Iowa star following her astonishing achievement. In her recent appearance on NBA TV, the Los Angeles Sparks forward called Caitlin Clark “the showman,” likening her to Steph Curry, who has amassed a $100 million fortune according to Forbes.

"That's what she's done for the game in general, I don't say Women's basketball, the game of basketball, period. You want to see a show and I think that's the biggest thing. You always talk about Steph being a showman, this [Caitlin] is a showman right here."

Caitlin Clark attracted sellout crowds and high television ratings in Iowa

Caitlin Clark's superb level of play has brought more attention to the game, with Iowa's games recording sell out crowds at home and on the road. Candace Parker recognizes the essence of sports she's ensured in the game.

“You're able to have sellout crowds to come and see you play. You have student sections that hate you, that want you to lose. That's what sports is and that's what competition is. Caitlin has brought all of that into it and she backs it up with records and all of that stuff.”

Iowa has also done brilliantly well this season in terms of television ratings. The Hawkeyes were able to draw large television audiences for many of their games throughout the regular season. It is believed Clark will take this influence on television to the WNBA.

Candace Parker gushes at Caitlin Clark’s superb level of play

One thing that amazes many fans about Caitlin Clark on the court is the amazing level at which she plays the game. Candace Parker, who is still in the WNBA, couldn't help but praise this.

“Her game is just so cool to watch and so special to see it develop… You talk about players that change the game when they are on the court, whether they are touching the ball or not. You have to guard her when she steps into the gym. I don't think we've seen anything like that in women's basketball.”

Clark is widely expected to be the first-overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. The point guard disclosed her intention to transition into the professional stage last week. She is seen as the player to light up the league which hasn't recorded much growth over the years.