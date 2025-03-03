  • home icon
  "This sister got game": Stephen A. Smith calls for JuJu Watkins to get the same recognition as Caitlin Clark

By Mike Mckenna-Tuhi
Modified Mar 03, 2025 21:37 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California - Source: Imagn

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes JuJu Watkins deserves just as much attention as Caitlin Clark. According to Smith, USC’s Watkins has the talent and dominance to make the same impact as Clark once she arrives in the WNBA.

During a recent discussion on "First Take," Smith praised Watkins, who once again leads the NCAA in points per game. Given the 19-year-old’s remarkable consistency and dominance, he questioned why she isn’t receiving the same level of national attention that Clark did during her time with Iowa.

“When are we gonna start talking about [JuJu Watkins] the same way we talk about Caitlin Clark?” Smith said. “Because let me tell you something: this sister's got game.”
As the leader of the 26-2 USC Trojans, Watkins has been nothing short of sensational this season. She averaged over 27 ppg as a freshman and has continued her legendary collegiate career with a 24-point-per-game average in her second season.

“If you look at her skill set, her ball-handling ability, her driving ability, her shot-making ability, this sister is something special,” Smith added.
Despite her dominance, JuJu Watkins has not received the same media coverage as Clark. Smith is adamant that change needs to be made, but this isn’t the first time he has voiced this opinion.

Stephen A. Smith has been demanding more attention for JuJu Watkins

In December, Stephen A. Smith argued similarly about JuJu Watkins’s elite skill set and the media’s failure to highlight her achievements properly. His stance remains unchanged, and so has Watkins’s level of production.

"We should be talking about [JuJu Watkins] the way we talked about Caitlin Clark last year," Smith said. "JuJu is special, I’m telling you that right now. She is the package! She is gonna be special."
Watkins has delivered four 20-plus point performances in USC’s last five games, including a 38-point outing against UCLA on Feb. 13. With each dominant showing, the lack of media attention surrounding her becomes more glaring.

It may take time before the sophomore standout receives the recognition she deserves, but when that moment comes, it will be well-earned.

हिन्दी