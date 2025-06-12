"This is my son, Toby": 5-star athlete Oliviyah Edwards introduces Flau'jae Johnson to her plushie sidekick

Oliviyah Edwards, the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2026, is set to enter her senior year at Lincoln High School. The 6-foot-3 power forward assisted USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins' Team JuJu to an 80-64 win at the Army National Guard Next Up 5s on Friday in Atlanta.

Edwards was seen with a plushie as she performed her duties as an assistant coach. She was asked about it in a video posted by "Overtime Select" on Wednesday, while she sat with LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson.

"Toby was the reason team Juju probably won 👀 @flaujae @oliviyah.edwards," the post was captioned.

When asked about the plushie, Edwards said.

"It's my son, Toby."

Johnson also asked about the plushie's piercings and laughed at the power forward's response.

"He has a septum on his ear and a chain," Edwards said.

The conversation continued after Johnson said that she saw herself in the bear, calling it an "iced out killa." She then proceeded to fist bump the plushie, but Edwards pulled it back, saying, "He's shy."

This marked Flau'jae Johnson's second defeat in this event after she lost by a tight 105-102 margin against former UConn Huskies star Paige Beucker's team last year.

However, she was happy about the prospects getting a platform to showcase their talents and talked about it in the postgame conference.

“I didn’t have this opportunity, you know what I’m saying? To be on such a stage, and it’s because they’re such elite players," Johnson said. "Just seeing all the good things that they’re getting, seeing how the rise of women’s basketball is affecting them. Three years ago, this league would never [have] happened, four or five years ago, six years ago.”

Three programs lead the race to sign Oliviyah Edwards

The No. 1-ranked power forward and player in Washington, Oliviyah Edwards, has received interest from programs across the nation. These include offers from the USC Trojans, South Carolina Gamecocks and Florida.

In last year's Overtime Select Tournament, Edwards averaged 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 70.0% for YRE.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, USC leads the race to land Oliviyah Edwards with a 48.1% chance, followed by Tennessee with a 14.9% prediction and South Carolina with a 12.8% probability.

She still has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

