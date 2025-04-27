"This is my songgg" "Are you ok?": Fans react as Chloe Kitts lip-syncs to Keyshia Cole's song in latest TikTok

South Carolina women's basketball star Chloe Kitts posted a TikTok video that sparked fan reactions. A standout on Dawn Staley's Gamecocks team, she will return for her senior year. Off the court, the junior forward often posts entertaining content on social media, and Saturday's post was no exception.

In the video, Kitts lip-synced to popular singer Keshia Cole's 2005 hit song, "Love."

"My shi," she captioned the video.

Fans took to the comment section to post their reactions, with most showing her some love and support.

"This is my songgg," a fan wrote.

"Are you okay, baby?" a fan asked.

"So you are unique... I believe it," another fan wrote.

"Gottt darnnittttt," a fan commented.

Fans react to Chloe Kitts lipsyncing to Keshia Cole's song on TikTok. Image via @chloe.kitts6

Here are more comments from fans:

"This makes me feel on top of the world! 😃," a fan wrote.

"My goat," another fan wrote.

"Beautiful baller 🏀 🐔 ❤️," a fan commented.

"Whoever hurt you is a complete scum bag. I would never," another fan commented.

Fans react to Chloe Kitts lipsyncing to Keshia Cole's song on TikTok. Image via @chloe.kitts6

Chloe Kitts explains how she handles expectations

Chloe Kitts is seen as one of the most reliable players in the South Carolina women's basketball team. She joined the Gamecocks as one of the top recruits in the class of 2023 and worked her way up to a starter on the packed team. However, playing for Dawn Staley's South Carolina comes with a lot of pressure and Kitts revealed how she has been able to cope.

The Gamecocks star enjoys coloring to ease pre-game anxiety, a practice suggested by her therapist, as she revealed on the "The Coop" podcast.

“I’m just so worried about the game, before the game. I want to play good, I want to win,” Kitts said. But “if you consume yourself with just basketball, it gets depressing.”

South Carolina failed to defend its national championship title after falling to Paige Bueckers UConn in this year's women's NCAA Tournament. However, Kitts had a good season, averaging 10.1 points and topping the Gamecocks in rebounds with 7.9 per game. She also won several recognitions for her outstanding play on the court, including SEC Tournament MVP, Birmingham Regional MVP and honorable mention All-American.

Most importantly, Kitts is open about her mental health and said she learned to believe in the trust her coaches had in her.

