"This is too tough": Dawn Staley fans can't keep eyes off coach's sparkling 'treasure' before March Madness run

By Arnold
Modified Mar 21, 2025 12:19 GMT
Texas v South Carolina - Source: Getty
Texas vs. South Carolina - Source: Getty

On Thursday, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared Instagram pictures of a customized, sparkling chain she received from rapper Plies. Staley thanked the rapper for his gesture and said she would proudly wear the "piece of treasure" during her team's March Madness run.

Staley captioned the post:

"@plies I know you didn’t gift me this piece of treasure for anything but love. I so appreciate you for doing your big one but you always have done it big. Thank you for your love, your support & your organic belief in @GamecockWBB. I’ll wear it proudly knowing our mission.❤️🐔"
Even fans on social media were left in awe of Staley's special gift that she received from Plies.

"This is too tough 🔥," one added.
"This is so tough wow🔥🔥 @plies you the man," another commented.
"This is 🔥!! I see enough space on there to add a 2025 👀," a third wrote.

Few others suggested that the glittering chain would go perfectly with Staley's style.

"The Loui fits about to go crazy with this!" one wrote.
"You gotta let me work with you, Dawn! Let’s do this piece some justice😮‍💨," another added.
"🥰 awww you deserve it coach! 💯...That's Fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥 -🐔🤞🖤❤️🖤," a user wrote.
Image via staley05 Instagram

Staley's customized chain is shaped like a national championship trophy. It also highlights the three national titles she has won with the Gamecocks since taking over as the team's coach in 2008. The other side of the piece features Staley's picture and name along with a Bible verse from Psalm 46:50 that reads:

"God is within her. She will not fall."

This season, South Carolina won the regular season title and clinched the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks are the reigning national champions and will have a tough March Madness run ahead if they want to retain their crown.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina will face Tennessee Tech in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Women's Basketball: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley - Source: Imagn

Dawn Staley's No. 1-seeded South Carolina (30-3) will face the No. 16-seeded Tennessee Tech (26-5) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. ET on Friday from Colonial Life Arena.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also livestream it on FuboTV.

Edited by R. Elahi
हिन्दी