  • “This was a violation back in 96”: Fans react as Bruce Pearl and Keyshawn Hall ride around in a Bentley

“This was a violation back in 96”: Fans react as Bruce Pearl and Keyshawn Hall ride around in a Bentley

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Apr 17, 2025 20:22 GMT
Bruce Pearl and Keyshawn Hall. Credit: Imagn
Bruce Pearl and Keyshawn Hall (image credit: IMAGN)

Auburn recruit Keyshawn Hall is already having fun in his new home, as he enjoyed a ride with Tigers coach Bruce Pearl. Their relationship is off to a strong start and the video of their ride together in a Bentley has college basketball fans talking.

Pearl and his staff put in good recruitment work during the March Madness run, and it yielded dividends, as they ended up landing Hall, who was one of the best players in the transfer portal.

The clip was reposted by Greenlight Media on Instagram on Wednesday, which sparked a lot of reactions.

“He doin something right cuz his players love him,” a fan wrote.
“This was a violation back in 96,” another fan wrote.
“This kid deserves nothing the best he worked for this,” one fan commented.
Fans react as Bruce Pearl and Keyshawn Hall ride around in a Bentley. Credit: IG/@greenlightmedia
Fans react as Bruce Pearl and Keyshawn Hall ride around in a Bentley. Credit: IG/@greenlightmedia

Some acknowledged Pearl’s coaching style.

“Livin that life! Bruce Pearl is a players‘ coach to the nth degree!,” a fan said.
“Damn Bruce bought the drop top Bentley out,” another fan commented.
“My man Bruce pulling up to Lakeview Baptist Church in a Bentley full of recruits is so tough,” one fan wrote.
Fans react as Bruce Pearl and Keyshawn Hall ride around in a Bentley. Credit: IG/@greenlightmedia
Fans react as Bruce Pearl and Keyshawn Hall ride around in a Bentley. Credit: IG/@greenlightmedia

Auburn lost 10 seniors from its 2024-25 roster, including Sporting News Player of the Year Johni Broome, and is in desperate need of firepower.

Hall, who has played for UCF, George Mason and UNLV, is averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in his college career.

Keyshawn Hall reveals thoughts on Bruce Pearl

Keyshawn Hall was sold the Auburn project by Bruce Pearl, and he got on board. He was on "The Next Round" podcast on Tuesday and had great things to say about Pearl.

"He showed so much dedication and he seemed so genuine, with the things he could help me with" Hall said. "Auburn, the last couple of years, has been a winning program and that's something that I want to be a part of."

Hall was with the UCF Knights last season and averaged 18.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 2.4 apg.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
