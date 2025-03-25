"This will always be a home": Paige Bueckers bids adieu to UConn with emotional speech after final home game win

Paige Bueckers played her final game at Gampel Pavilion on Monday night as her No. 2 seed UConn beat No. 10 seed South Dakota State 91-57 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. After the game, an emotional Bueckers spoke to the home crowd center stage one last time.

Bueckers, who is set to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft after this year's NCAA Tournament, thanked the Huskies fans for their support throughout her five years with the program.

"On behalf of our seniors and our whole entire team, I've had the time of my life here," Bueckers said. "I spent the five years I dreamt of as a kid. I can't thank you enough, we can't thank you enough for all the support.

"Thank you for making it our second home. Best supporters in the country. Thank you for this season and for everything. We love you, I love you. This will also be a home. We'd love to see you in Spokane, but thank you for everything."

In her final game at Gampel Pavilion, Bueckers scored a game-high 34 points, while adding four assists and three rebounds. Her teammates Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong chipped in with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Bueckers began her collegiate career at UConn in 2020. She has won the Big East Player of the Year thrice (in 2021, 2024 and 2025). Although Bueckers has never won the national title yet, she will want to leave the program by winning the championship for the Huskies this season.

Paige Bueckers' UConn will face Oklahoma in Sweet 16 of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers' UConn will face No. 3 seed Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. EDT from Spokane Arena in Washington.

Oklahoma beat No. 6 seed Iowa 96-62 in the second round of March Madness to book a spot in the last 16.

