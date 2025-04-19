Thomas Haugh sends heartfelt messages to Denzel Aberdeen, Sam Alexis as Florida duo enters transfer portal

Thomas Haugh is one of the remaining members of Florida’s national title-winning team. On Friday, he expressed how he felt about the decision of two teammates who recently entered the transfer portal.

The Gators are losing members of their national title-winning squad, with the latest departures being guard Denzel Aberdeen and forward Sam Alexis, who have both entered the transfer portal.

Haugh is still with the team but has no hard feelings toward his teammates who have chosen to leave. On Friday, the forward quoted Alexis and Aberdeen’s transfer portal announcements on his Instagram stories, wishing them well as they move on.

"Thankful for all the memories with u brother," Haugh wrote, quoting Aberdeen’s announcement post.

“Be great 4,” he wrote, quoting Alexis’ transfer portal announcement.

Thomas Haugh sends heartfelt messages to Denzel Aberdeen and Sam Alexis. Credit: IG/@thomas.haugh

Aberdeen, who had been with the Gators for all three years of his college career, was a key member of Florida’s supporting cast in its run to the national title. He contributed 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 19.7 minutes in 39 appearances.

Alexis also played his role with 24 appearances, all from the bench. He averaged 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

Both players are not the only departures from Florida, which has lost key contributors Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin. However, the Gators have acquired highly rated Princeton guard Xaivain Lee, who was Haugh's high school teammate.

Thomas Haugh remains with the team for now but could yet decide to leave, with some college basketball experts projecting him as a potential NBA draft pick if he declares.

The forward averaged 3.9 points per game in his freshman year but made massive improvements in his sophomore year. The New Oxford, Pennsylvania, native jumped to 9.8 points per game, becoming a key contributor as the Gators won the NCAA title.

Thomas Haugh looks forward to Xaivain Lee reunion

Before Lee’s commitment, Thomas Haugh already looked forward to reuniting with his former teammate at Perkiomen School.

“He’s an elite scorer, and I think his defense has really evolved too, it’d be really good for us,” Haugh said during an event at Raising Cane’s in Gainesville.

Now that Lee has committed to Florida, both players hope to resume their partnership as the Gators look to defend the national title like they did in 2007.

