Thomas Sorber injury update: Georgetown freshman set to miss remainder of season

The extent of Georgetown Hoyas freshman Thomas Sorber's injury was revealed on Tuesday. The team announced that the forward is set to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after picking up a left foot injury in Georgetown's 97-86 defeat against the Butler Bulldogs on Feb. 15.

Thomas Sorber is expected to have surgery on the foot on Wednesday. While he should be back to full fitness in the next few months, he will not feature for the rest of the season.

The center is an important player for the Hoyas, and his injury is expected to have a huge effect on the team's performance for the rest of the season.

In the loss to Butler, Sorber scored 10 points, going 5-for-5 from the field in 12 minutes.

Georgetown must move forward without Thomas Sorber

The 6-foot-10 center has been brilliant for Georgetown in his first year with the team.

In his college debut against Lehigh, he scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He took a notch higher in the next game against Fairfield, recording 25 points and nine rebounds. He was named the Big East Conference Rookie of the Week for the season's first week.

In 24 games, with 23 being starts, Thomas Sorber has averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He is tied 67th for field goals on 53.3%.

The Hoyas have since played two games without their freshman. They won 93-72 against Providence on Thursday but lost 80-69 against Creighton on Sunday.

The Hoyas (16-11, 7-9 Big East) will be visiting UConn on Wednesday, with both teams looking to recover from respective losses in their last games. Ed Cooley's Georgetown must adapt without a key scorer.

