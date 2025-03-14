“Thought it was 2003, like Allen Iverson”: $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson comments on New Orleans Saints’ Cameron Jordan’s unique looks

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was the latest guest on Flau'jae Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast. In one segment, the duo discussed the NFL player's various looks and hairstyles throughout his 14 year career.

After Jordan went through his low-tapered and pirate-like cut, he began to explain his cornrows and headband style. However, before that, Johnson remarked, saying that it reminded her of Allen Iverson.

"If I didn't see the date, I would have thought this was 2003, like Allen Iverson," she said.

"Thank you, so you understood where I was going with it, the Answer," Jordan replied.

Allen Iverson had a cultural impact on the world of sports, which has stood the test of time due to his advocacy for self-expression. The outspoken point guard also popularized the iconic look consisting of a headband, cornrows, arm sleeves and baggy clothes.

As reflected in his conversation with Flau'jae Johnson, new hairstyles and changing looks are a Cameron Jordan staple. He has replicated Eddie Murphy's Jheri curl, Captain Hook-inspired look, braids, natural curls, full beard styling and more.

The defensive end is involved in the craft as he trusts only Christan Carson with all his looks, who has been working his hair since high school. Moreover, Saints linebacker Craig Robertson said this on Jordan's dedication.

"Not only did he had the Jheri curl, he had it juiced down to. If Cam tells you he's going to do something, he's going to do it," he said. "He's committed to his dream and his thought and he going to make it happen. And he definitely did with that Jheri curl he's got going on right now."

Flau'jae Johnson will return to action for the NCAA tournament

The LSU Tigers lost the 2024 SEC championship game to the South Carolina Gamecocks but had no inclination to compete for the conference title this year. Instead, Kim Mulkey utilized the time to rest Flau'jae Johnson, who had been dealing with shin inflammation since mid-February.

"I feel like no matter what happens there, we've earned the right to host here," Mulkey said. "Whether we're a two seed, three seed or four seed - the most important thing is to get her healthy before the NCAA tournament begins. Rest is the best thing for it."

The Lady Tigers cruised past Florida 101-87 in the quarterfinal with Flau'jae Johnson but lost to Texas 56-49 in the semifinal round.

Nevertheless, the program has established itself as one of the top women's teams in the nation and will hear its name called on the Selection Sunday.

