“Time for Gamecocks to beat UConn again”: Fans reminisce Aliyah Boston’s famous smile after South Carolina beat Geno Auriemma’s Huskies

South Carolina beat the UConn Huskies 64-49 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship game. Former Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston led the charge before referencing her ‘crying meme’ moment in the postgame interview.

Ad

In 2021, Boston failed to make a final shot against Stanford in the Final Four, resulting in South Carolina’s exit and a viral moment of her crying.

The Gamecocks were back at the same stage the following year and finally went all the way. Boston bagged double-doubles in the Final Four against Louisville, and in the championship game against UConn, she led the team to the title.

In an interview afterward, she spoke about how she went from being the face of defeat to a champion. The interview clocked three years on Apr. 3, and it was posted on ESPN’s Instagram page.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The post prompted fans to reminisce how things played out, while some anticipated another championship game between South Carolina and UConn this year.

“Remember it like it was yesterday,” a user wrote.

“Crazy how history finna repeat itself sc winning this year they will knock off uconn,” another user wrote.

“U always fail before you succeed. Much respect to this queen,” someone else wrote.

Ad

Fans reminisce Aliyah Boston’s famous smile after South Carolina beat Geno Auriemma’s Huskies. Credit: IG/@espnw

“It’s never too late to be what you might have been,” another user referenced as a moment of motivation.

Ad

“Time for the Gamecocks to beat Uconn again,” a user wrote in anticipation of both teams facing off this year.

Fans reminisce Aliyah Boston’s famous smile after South Carolina beat Geno Auriemma’s Huskies. Credit: IG/@espnw

South Carolina and UConn can have a repeat of the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship game.

Ad

The Gamecocks take on Texas in a Final Four meeting on Saturday, while the Huskies face UCLA in the second Final Four encounter. The winners of both games will play each other in the championship game on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston comments on her crying video

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinals-Iowa vs South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Aliyah Boston had a great season with South Carolina in 2022, bagging several awards. It was a huge recovery from the 2021 loss, and it showed her strength and quality.

Ad

After winning the NCAA Tournament championship, the current Indiana Fever forward put out a word about how she wanted to be remembered.

"I don’t want anyone to use a video of me crying as a weak point again," Boston said on SportsCenter after the game. "This is March Madness. It's all great."

Boston went on to become the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft and had a great first year.

The forward was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year and was in the WNBA All-Rookie Team. She has also been named an All-Star in her two seasons with Indiana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here