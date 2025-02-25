"Tired of all y'all motherf***ers": New preview from Rick Pitino's 'Red Storm Rising' shows assistant coach furious at players

Over the course of a college basketball season, coaches can go from exasperated to exhilarated. But on the show "Red Storm Rising," which chronicles Rick Pitino's rebuild of the St. John's program, an assistant coach went straight to exasperated in a trailer from an upcoming episode.

Ad

Assistant coach Taliek Brown lashed out at his team with these words in the trailer uploaded on X:

"What the f--- is wrong with y'all, man? All y'all motherf---ers. I'm tired of all y'all motherf---ers. ... We're here for one f---ing goal and that's to win."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The docuseries "Red Storm Rising" is currently airing on Vice TV. It's an ongoing show that chronicles coach Rick Pitino and St. John's basketball in the 2024-25 season. The show has been impressive in terms of behind-the-scenes access.

While expectations were solid for Pitino and the Red Storm, it's unlikely that Vice realized that the team would have a season in the AP Top 10 (where they currently are No. 7).

The 24-4 St. John's team would have been a great story independent of its legendary coach. But adding Pitino (and the chance to see behind-the-scenes coaching footage) to a good team is something special.

Ad

Rick Pitino's history

A basketball Hall of Fame inductee, the 72-year-old Pitino has seen everything. A New York product, Pitino played with Julius Erving at UMass. After serving as an assistant coach, Pitino took on head coaching jobs at Boston University and Providence College. He took the Friars to the NCAA Final Four and became a young legend.

He parlayed that job into coaching the New York Knicks and then took over a rebuilding Kentucky team and led the Wildcats to three Final Fours, including the 1996 NCAA Tournament title. Pitino then departed for a difficult tenure with the Boston Celtics.

Ad

He resurfaced at Louisville, led the Cardinals to the 2013 NCAA title and saw that honor vacated in an NCAA scandal. Pitino has been involved in several off-court issues that have tainted his legacy.

However, he built back, starting at Iona before coming full circle by returning to New York City and St. John's.

Pitino has coached in seven total Final Fours. Even after the NCAA adjustment of his career record, Pitino's official current mark is 755-307. It's fair to consider that had he not departed Kentucky for the NBA, Pitino would likely be closing in on 1,000 college victories.

Ad

What's even more impressive than his record is Pitino's lengthy coaching tree. Among famous coaches who have learned from Pitino are Billy Donovan, Tubby Smith, Mick Cronin and current Kentucky coach Mark Pope.

Pitino's son, Richard, is the coach at New Mexico. The two faced each other early in 2024-25, with the elder Pitino prevailing 85-71.

What do you think of the Vice TV show "Red Storm Rising"? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here