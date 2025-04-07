"To end this way was magical" - Geno Auriemma opens up about "emotional" national championship win with Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Co. 

UConn coach Geno Auriemma clinched national championship No. 12 and his first one since 2016 on Sunday evening. His No. 2-seeded Huskies demolished the No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 to dethrone the reigning champions emphatically on the back of solid performances by Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

During a segment on "Good Morning America" on Monday, Auriemma opened up about the difference between the 2025 title win vis-a-vis the 11 title wins before that.

"They're all different," Geno Auriemma said. "But there was a different emotional content to this because of the stories surrounding Paige and the rest of the kids and all the things we've suffered through since the pandemic and injuries and losing years and losing time, and before you know it, your career's gonna be over. So, to end this way is magical."

Geno Auriemma shared emotional moment with Paige Bueckers

Geno Auriemma and UConn star Paige Bueckers share a close relationship, and the pair shared a heartwarming embrace when the Huskies guard exited her final college basketball game with 1:32 remaining, having clinched the title.

During her postgame news conference, Bueckers shared what the UConn coach told her during the embrace.

"He told me he loved me, and I told him I hated him," Paige Bueckers said. "No, I love that man, like, more than words can describe."

She added:

"And he always has our back. That's the thing, sometimes it feels like he's on you and he has nothing but bad things to say. But he always has belief. He always has your back and just the relationship that we have, I can't even put into words."

During their run to the national championship, Auriemma often reiterated that Bueckers was already a UConn legend and did not have to win the national championship to be considered one. Bueckers leveled up during the NCAA Tournament, dropping consecutive 30-point games in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight to stake the Huskies' claim as contenders for the national championship.

