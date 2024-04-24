“To my first ever baby” - Former LSU star Angel Reese bids emotional farewell to Mercedez Benz EQS 580 worth over $100,000

After securing a pro contract with the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese appears to be making some big upgrades in her personal life. The former LSU star took to her Instagram story on Monday to bid an emotional farewell to her Mercedez-Benz EQS 580.

"BYE BYE TO MY FIRST EVER BABY," Reese wrote on her Instagram story with a picture of her Mercedez Benz EQS 580. "BUT ITS TIME TO UPGRADE YA TO THE BIG BARBIEEEEE"

On Tuesday, Reese flaunted her new car, which is an upgrade on her old Mercedes, an Automatic Transmission Mercedes Benz 2024 AMG 63 SUV. She posed with her new car in Chicago and posted the picture on her Instagram story with a text that read:

"NEW CITY. NEW BEGINNINGS. NEW BIG BODY BARBIE BENZ."

Reese began her college basketball career with Maryland in 2020. She played two seasons with the Terrapins before transferring to LSU in 2022.

Reese was critical in LSU's national championship triumph in 2023 when the Tigers beat Caitlin Clark's Iowa in the finale. She was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Following a star-studded NCAA career, Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, where the Chicago Sky selected her with the seventh overall pick.

A look at Angel Reese's contract with Chicago Sky

Reese (L) was picked seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft

As per Spotrac, Angel Reese signed a four-year, $324,383 rookie contract with the Chicago Sky. The former LSU star will reportedly make $73,439 in her first season with the team.

Reese is projected to make $74,909 in 2025 and $82,399 in 2026. The Sky forward has an optional fourth-year clause which could see her earn $93,636 in 2027. However, it is expected that her earnings from endorsements and brand deals will surpass the amount of money she will make from her rookie contract.

As pet On3, Angel Reese had NIL deals worth $1.8 million before she went pro.