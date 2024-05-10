"Thats a dub!": South Carolina HC Dawn Staley hypes up Gamecocks for softball quarterfinals after spectacular win over MS State

After a run that has lasted more than a decade with South Carolina, Dawn Staley takes an active interest in the Gamecocks' athletic teams, even beyond the sport that she coaches.

After delivering their second NCAA title in three years with an undefeated season, Staley and the program are riding high, with the current women's basketball coach taking the time to celebrate the school's victory.

This time, however, it was softball that the former point guard herself was immersing herself in. Thanks to their victory against Mississippi State in the first match of the SEC Tournament, the team now finds itself in the quarterfinals and Coach Dawn was ready to celebrate.

"That's a dub! Let's get it quarterfinals!! @GamecockSoftbll"

As a double-digit seed, it was a tall order from South Carolina, who broke the SEC record for most points by a double-digit seed in tournament history with eight. Thanks to two quick points in both the first and second innings, the team was off to a flying start.

But it wasn't long before Mississippi State answered, chipping the score to 4-1 by the second inning with a deep three-run shot in the fifth inning, bringing the game within biting distance.

However, a late four-run rally by the Gamecocks essentially secured the 8-4 victory for them. The next test comes in the form of the 3-seeded Texas A&M team in the quarterfinals, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 9th.

The history of South Carolina Gamecocks Softball

Since joining the SEC in 1997, the South Carolina Gamecocks Softball team has taken up residence in the Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, where they play their home games.

Three-time SEC winners, the team has also participated in eleven Women's College World Series, with the last one coming in their first year within the conference, in 1997.

The team has yet to win a regular season championship since its inaugural year in the SEC, with a tournament title also alluding them for 24 seasons. This year, after finishing 22-10 with a 0-6 record in the conference, their win over Mississippi State also marked their first win against an in-conference team on the year.

Do you think the Gamecocks can challenge the odds and rattle off an improbable Cinderella run to repeat the exploits of 2000 and win the SEC tournament? Let us know in the comments below.