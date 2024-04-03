“To be one of the greatest basketball players” - LSU star Angel Reese reveals her ultimate goal following WBNA draft announcement

Angel Reese was quiet about her future after losing in the Elite Eight against the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this week. However, the Bayou Barbie has decided on her future. In an exclusive with Vogue, Reese officially declared that she will be foregoing her final year of eligibility and entering the 2024 WNBA draft.

"I've done everything I wanted to in college. I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro-and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready." h/t Vogue

This should not come as a surprise as she has been at the mountaintop of college basketball, and there is nothing else she needs to do. Reese finished her 2023-24 season playing 33 games, averaging 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-3 forward has been a beast in the college basketball scene. It will be interesting to see what teams are interested in drafting her.

How high will Angel Reese be drafted in the 2024 WNBA draft?

Angel Reese will be one of the top WNBA rookies in the class, but there are a lot of intriguing players as well. It feels like the top pick is set. Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first player off the board.

The first WNBA team with a pick that needs a forward is the Chicago Sky with the third pick. Expect Angel Reese to be selected third by the Sky or fourth with the Los Angeles Sparks.

When and where is the WNBA draft?

There isn't much delay between the end of the college basketball season and the WNBA draft. The 2024 WNBA draft takes place on April 15, 2024, and will happen inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music.