“To my rock!” - UConn guard Paige Bueckers shares memorable snap as she pens down heartfelt message on Mother’s Day

On May 12, Monther's Day, UConn guard Paige Bueckers posted an old snap of her mother, Amy Fuller, on Instagram. Bueckers returned in time while posting a picture of her mother holding her in her arms as a toddler.

Along with the picture, Paige Bueckers penned a heartfelt message to her mother:

"Happy Mother's Day to my rock! Thanks for holding it down for me always. I love you."

Paige Bueckers' Instagram story

Indeed, Paige Bueckers' mother raised a kid who is now the face of women's college basketball and is taking the sport to another level. She is bound to do great things in women's basketball when she steps into the WNBA soon.

Coming from a family of athletes, Paige Buecker's mother was a part of cross country and track and field for the University of St. Thomas. Her father, Bob Bueckers, played as a point guard in high school. However, they divorced when Paige Bueckers was only 3 years old, after which she lived with her father.

Hailing from Edina, Minnesota, Paige Bueckers started her college career with UConn in 2020. Since then, she has been a key player in the program. As a freshman, she scored 17 points in her debut for UConn and won the Big East Player of the Year in 2021, averaging 20 points per game.

Paige Bueckers also had a chance to represent the United States at the youth international level. She grabbed three gold medals and was the most valuable player at the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup.

Paige Bueckers averaged 21.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 3.8 apg for UConn last season, shooting 53% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc. Despite being eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft and being a projected top-3 pick, she has decided to return to UConn for another year.

Paige Bueckers and her father share a great relationship

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut vs. Iowa

Paige Bueckers has a healthy relationship with her father, Bob Bueckers. He supports his daughter before every game by sending her a text, per CT Insider.

"Be You. Be Great," writes Bob Bueckers.

CT Insider also reported how Paige Bueckers' father acknowledged the highs and lows she faced in her career due to her knee injury.

"It's just something in life; there are going to be peaks and valleys," Bob Buecker told CT Insider.

"She's been at the highest of highs and, after she got the injuries, probably the lowest of lows. Overall, I think she's handled it well. She seems to be in a good place, but every day is different."

This shows Paige Bueckers' father never steps back from a chance to defend his daughter and her relationship with her parents.