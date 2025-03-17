Tobin Anderson fired: Iona men's basketball head coach dismissed following MAAC Tournament championship loss

The Iona Gaels parted ways with coach Tobin Anderson on Monday, the school announced in a statement. The decision was made less than 48 hours after No. 4-seeded Iona lost 63-49 to No. 6-seeded Mount St. Mary's in the MAAC Tournament final.

Iona released a statement via athletic director Matthew Glovaski, announcing its decision to dismiss Anderson.

"We appreciate Tobin and everything he has done for our program," Glovaski said in a statement. "He has been a valuable member of our Iona community. With the impact of NIL changing college basketball in ways no one could have imagined, Iona feels the need to shift the direction of our men’s basketball program. This requires an overhaul of our entire business model and program structure."

The Gaels did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament this year. However, if Iona had beaten the Mountaineers in the conference tournament final, it would have earned an automatic bid for March Madness.

Anderson was hired by Iona in 2023, and he succeeded Rick Pitino. However, Anderson's stint with the team lasted just two seasons.

Many were also surprised that Iona fired Anderson, especially after he nearly got them a March Madness berth this season. The Gaels are yet to announce their new coach who will lead them next season.

A look at Tobin Anderson's record at Iona

Former Iona HC Tobin Anderson - Source: Imagn

Tobin Anderson posted a 33-34 record at Iona across two seasons. In his first year with the program, the coach led the team to a 16-17 record and a seventh-place finish in the conference standings. This season, the Gaels recorded a 17-17 record.

Anderson arrived at Iona on the back of coaching one season at Fairleigh Dickinson, when he took the team to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately for Anderson, he could not guide Iona to the NCAA Tournament in either of his two seasons with the program.

