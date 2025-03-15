  • home icon
  "Told my teammates that won't happen again": Johni Broome reflects on lesson from Alabama mistake helping him be clutch vs Ole Miss

"Told my teammates that won't happen again": Johni Broome reflects on lesson from Alabama mistake helping him be clutch vs Ole Miss

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 15, 2025 11:07 GMT
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Mississippi vs Auburn - Source: Imagn
Johni Broome (4) yells to the crowd against the Mississippi Rebels (Credits: IMAGN)

Johni Broome’s double-double powered No. 3 Auburn to a 62-57 win over Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament on Friday. After the game, Broome reflected on a lesson from a previous matchup against Alabama that helped him seal the victory.

With 11 seconds left, he drove to the basket with confidence. Broome’s teammates trusted him, and this time, he finished strong.

"I knew I was going to the basket regardless,” Broome said. “Versus Alabama, I faded away for the last bucket. I told my teammates that won't happen again, I'll make it, take a better shot." [2:14]
youtube-cover
Broome’s 23 points and 15 rebounds marked his 18th double-double of the season, tying Auburn legend Mike Mitchell’s single-season record. The SEC Player of the Year now leads the Tigers (28-4, 15-3) into Saturday’s semifinal against the Texas-Tennessee winner.

In the locker room, Chad Baker-Mazara shook his head:

"That’s a bad man right there," he said, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

When asked about Broome’s performance, freshman Tahaad Pettiford and senior Jordan Chaney didn’t hesitate. Their answer was the same.

"He’s the National Player of the Year," Pettiford said with a smile.

Ole Miss coach had high praise for Auburn’s Johni Broome

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard had high praise for Auburn’s Johni Broome, even after the star forward helped eliminate the Rebels from the tournament.

“He’s worthy of all the attention and awards he’s winning‚” Beard said. “Twenty-three and 15 on the biggest stage before the tournament. Last play, his team has to make a play, and he’s the one that does it.”
Broome (4) passes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels - Source: Imagn
Broome (4) passes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels - Source: Imagn

Auburn now faces a tough test against Tennessee in the SEC semifinals. The Tigers edged the Vols 53-51 in their first meeting, with Broome posting 16 points and 14 rebounds in his return from an ankle injury. The rematch tips off at noon on Friday on ESPN.

Johni Broome’s 2024-25 season: 18.7 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 50.8% shooting.

