 "Tom Izzo lost it about 15 years ago": College hoops fans incensed at Izzo after Michigan State coach earns a technical vs. Oregon

Tom Izzo made NCAA history on Saturday by tying legendary coach Bob Knight for most career wins in the Big Ten Conference. He also garnered attention for a technical foul he got during the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans' game against the Oregon Ducks.

Following a foul call on Frankie Fidler in the second half, Izzo berated the referees for their officiating of the game. As a result, he picked up a technical foul. Fans didn't take long to react to the events. Here are some of their reactions.

"Awful call against Frankie Fidler and I totally get Tom Izzo being T’d up. Garbage call," a fan stated.

"Kudos to the Big Ten officials finally giving the whiny b**ch Izzo a technical. What an absolute child he is," another fan wrote.

"Tom Izzo has a sunburn or he is really upset about a bad call," a fan commented.

"RETIRE TOM IZZO," one X user wrote.

"Tom Izzo lost it about 15 years ago," a fan said.

What's next for Tom Izzo, Spartans

Tom Izzo and the No. 9 Spartans rallied to pull off a come-from-behind victory against the Oregon Ducks. They trailed 50-36 at halftime but outscored the Ducks 50-24 in the last 20 minutes to earn the win. Four players reached double-digits in scoring and Jase Richardson led the way with 29 points and five rebounds while Jaxon Kohler finished with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Michigan State improved to 19-4 on the season, including 10-2 in conference play. They are averaging 79.8 points on 46.9% shooting from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a solid margin of 12.4 points per game.

Following Saturday's game against Oregon, Izzo and the No. 9 Spartans will prepare for their next matchup where they host the Indiana Hoosiers at the Breslin Center on February 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

