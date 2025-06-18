Tom Izzo's Michigan State receives a huge blow as incoming transfer Kaleb Glenn's summer workout turns grim

It's a tough blow for head coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans, as incoming transfer Kaleb Glenn will be sidelined for the entire 2025/2026 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon injury on Monday. According to On3's Joe Tipton, the 6-foot-7 forward is expected to redshirt the coming season as he recovers from the injury.

Glenn concluded last season, his college sophomore year, with the Florida Atlantic Owls, where he also spent his freshman season. As a freshman, he averaged 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, he ended his sophomore year with an average of 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Kaleb Glenn's performance last season caught the attention of coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans, which is why they made the move to grab him out of the transfer portal ahead of the upcoming season. Unfortunately, with his recent injury, Michigan State will now have to move forward without him for the entire 2025/26 campaign.

Glenn isn't Michigan State's only addition from the transfer portal this offseason, though he is the highest-rated. Izzo and the Spartans have also landed former Miami guard Divine Ugochukwu and former Samford guard Trey Fort III. The program added two four-star high school recruits from the 2025 class: 6-foot-7 forward Cam Ward and 6-foot-6 forward Jordan Scott.

With these additions, Tom Izzo and the Spartans hope to build on their performance from last season. Last year, they ended with a 30-7 record, winning the Big Ten Conference. However, they crashed out of the NCAA tournament, losing against Auburn in the Elite Eight round.

"I feel terrible for Kaleb and for his family," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Kaleb Glenn's injury

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo released a statement on Wednesday addressing Kaleb Glenn's injury. In it, he shared his disappointment over the unfortunate news and emphasized his full support for Glenn as he eventually works his way back onto the court.

"I feel terrible for Kaleb and for his family but we will be with them throughout this process," Izzo said. "It's awful that this happened just a couple of weeks after he got here in East Lansing and was working out with the guys and getting to know them."

"In just a short time with us since he committed, we have really enjoyed having him and his family as part of our program. We're going to do everything that we can to support him and get him back on the floor." Izzo added.

Spartan fans and the wider basketball community can only pray for Glenn's speedy and full recovery, with the hope that he'll return to form and get back to playing at his best.

