“Too funny leg up on the bar”: Fans react as Azzi Fudd’s twerking makes special appearance in brother Jose Fudd’s TikTok

UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd's appearance in her brother's TikTok video got college hoop fans in stitches. On Sunday, Fudd's younger brother, Jose Fudd, posted a video that was shared on X (formerly Twitter), showing him dancing with his friend.Then his elder sister appeared in the background to twerk to the song, which became the highlight of the video.&quot;LMAOO AZZI IN THE BACK,&quot; the video was captioned.Fans shared hilarious reactions to Fudd's twerking skills.&quot;Too funny leg up on the bar lol,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Not the leg on the rail 🤣,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Leg up and everything,&quot; a fan commented.Here are more comments from fans on Fudd &quot;video-bombing&quot; her brother's TikTok post.&quot;TELL ME WHY I KNEW SHE WAS GONNA DO THAT 😭,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;🤣,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;😆😆,&quot; a fan wrote.Fudd is the only girl among four siblings. Jose is the youngest brother, while Thomas is the eldest and Jon, the middle brother. Jon and Jose were adopted by her parents, Tim and Katie, who were basketball players.Like his sister, Jose plays basketball for the University of Mary Washington at the Division III level. He's now in his freshman season.Azzi Fudd signs NIL deal with UnrivaledUConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd joined 13 other female college basketball stars to sign a lucrative Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Unrivaled. Fudd signed the deal with the 3x3 basketball league, founded by Huskies legends Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.Unrivaled was founded to keep WNBA stars make more money within the country during the offseason. Seven former Huskies participated in the inaugural event: Collier, Stewart, Tiffany Hayes, Aaliyah Edwards, Katie Lou Samuelson Stefanie Dolson and Azura Stevens. The 2025 WNBA draft top pick Paige Bueckers will join the league this upcoming season after signing up last August.However, Fudd, who's getting ready for her final season of her basketball collegiate career, will have to wait until 2027 to be eligible to play. Other college players signed to the league include JuJu Watkins (USC), Lauren Betts (UCLA), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Olivia Miles (TCU), Madison Booker (Texas), Kiki Rice (UCLA) and MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU).Others are Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Ta’Niya Latson (South Carolina), Syla Swords (Michigan) and Sienna Betts (UCLA).