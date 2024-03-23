Top 10 Auburn memes after upset loss to No. 13 Yale in first round of 2024 March Madness showdown 

History repeated itself as the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs defeated the No. 4 Auburn Tigers, 78-76 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. This was the second straight year an IVY League champion defeated a pre-tournament favorite after Princeton won over Arizona last year.

The game was closely contested but riddled with foul calls that many claimed were unfair. As another top-seeded team exited the tournament, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to troll Auburn with memes.

Expand Tweet

Here is our pick of the top 10 memes on the internet:

Top 10 Auburn memes after loss to No. 13 Yale

#10. Even the alums are not safe

Former NBA great Charles Barkley has been vocal of his support for his alma mater. "Chuck" played for the Tigers from 1981-84. They were able to make just one NCAA Tournament appearance during his time.

Expand Tweet

#9. Was Auburn too physical for Yale?

While SEC players are known for their physical style of play, could it be true that the Tigers took it too far? If one were to go by the fouls called, that would be true.

Expand Tweet

#8. Was this a case of bad officiating?

Angry fans resorted to blaming the officials for everything that went wrong during the game.

Expand Tweet

#7. When you can't make the game-winning shot

Auburn’s K.D. Johnson had a contested look for a winning 3-pointer at the final buzzer. But the shot did not go in and the Tigers had to settle for the loss.

Expand Tweet

#6. Back to square one

With the exit, Auburn will need to evaluate itself and prepare for the transfer portal and a new incoming class of recruits.

Expand Tweet

#5. When you choke in the clutch

After a great 27-8 run this regular season, this early exit for the Tigers is brutal.

Expand Tweet

#4. Oh My Lord

If one could listen intently, behind the memes and the sarcastic jokes, there is a heartbroken fanbase.

Expand Tweet

#3. When the basketball royalty is not so great anymore

Besides Auburn, Kentucky also lost to a double-digit seeded team on Thursday. The Wildcats's exit was at the hands of No. 14 Oakland. Now Tennessee and Alabama are the last remaining SEC teams.

Expand Tweet

#2. Besties

Fellow SEC team, No. 7 Florida lost to No. 10 Colorado, 102-100 on Friday.

Expand Tweet

#1. In and out in a flash

The Tigers' wing Chad Baker-Mazara played just three minutes before being fouled out.

Expand Tweet

The Bulldogs take on San Diego in the second round, similar to Princeton last year. However, will Yale be able to take the win?

Also Read: Why was Chad Baker-Mazara ejected? Looking at Auburn guard's flagrant 2 against Yale