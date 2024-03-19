Top 10 best players in men's 2024 NCAA Tournament ft. Zach Edey

The NCAA Tournament is set to kick off on Tuesday as the first two games of the Final Four will take place. The first round of March Madness will begin two days later, with plenty of talent being showcased in each of the four regions. Here's a closer look at the 10 best players in this year's men's NCAA Tournament:

Top 10 best players in men's 2024 NCAA Tournament

#1: Zach Edey

Zach Edey is in the midst of the best season of his four-year career as he looks to repeat as national Player of the Year while leading the Purdue Boilermakers to their first NCAA Tournament title. Edey has averaged 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 61.9% from the field and 71.6% from the free-throw line.

#2: Tristen Newton

Tristen Newton is hoping to win his second consecutive title with the UConn Huskies, who are looking for their sixth title in program history. While he is an elite defender, his offense has taken a step forward in his fifth season, averaging 15.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.0 spg and 0.4 bpg. He has been shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.4% from 3-point range and 80.4% from the free-throw line.

#3: Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht is looking to lead the Tennessee Volunteers to their first NCAA Tournament title. The fifth-year senior has averaged 21.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.7 bpg while shooting 46.5% from the field, 39.7% from 3-point range and 76.4% from the free-throw line.

#4: RJ Davis

RJ Davis is having a strong senior year as the North Carolina Tar Heels look for their seventh title in program history. He has averaged 21.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.2 bpg while shooting 43.1% from the field, 40.6% from 3-point range and 87.3% from the free-throw line.

#5: Kyle Filipowski

Kyle Filipowski's decision to return to the Duke Blue Devils for a second season appears to be the right one as he looks to lead the program to their sixth NCAA Tournament title. He is averaging 17.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg and 1.6 bpg while shooting 51.1% from the field, 35.0% from 3-point range and 66.4% from the free-throw line.

#6: Jamal Shead

Jamal Shead and the Houston Cougars are looking to win their first national title in program history. Much of his value comes on the defensive end, where he is among the top players in the nation. Shead has averaged 13.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 6.2 apg, 2.3 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 40.8% from the field, 32.1% from 3-point range and 78.7% from the free-throw line.

#7: Caleb Love

Caleb Love has had a strong first season with the Arizona Wildcats as they pursue their second NCAA Tournament championship. The senior is averaging 18.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.3 bpg while shooting 42.1% from the field, 34.7% from 3-point range and 85.3% from the free-throw line.

#8: Terrence Shannon

Terrence Shannon is looking to lead the Illinois Fighting Illini to their first title in program history. The fifth-year senior has averaged 23.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.9 bpg while shooting 47.0% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point range and 80.9% from the free-throw line.

#9: Jaedon Ledee

Jaedon Ledee helped lead the San Diego State Aztecs to their first national title appearance in program history last season and will look to win it all in his second season with the program. Now in his fifth season, Ledee is averaging 21.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.5 bpg. He's shooting 55.7% from the field, 41.0% from 3-point range and 73.4% from the free-throw line.

#10: Hunter Dickinson

Hunter Dickinson will look to lead the Kansas Jayhawks to their fifth title in the NCAA Tournament era. The senior has averaged 18.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.9 spg and 1.4 bpg while shooting 55.0% from the field, 35.0% from 3-point range and 64.1% from the free-throw line.