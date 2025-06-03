Top 10 biggest losers of the transfer portal per NCAA analysts feat. Memphis, Kansas and more

When a pair of college hoops analysts got together on The Field of 68, the topic turned to the transfer portal, and specifically to who came out of the portal doing poorly. Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman quickly ran down the portal scenario, with Dauster and Goodman unveiling their lists of the top 10 portal losers. Curious about who's in? Here's the rundown?

Top 10 biggest transfer portal losers per hoops analysts Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman

Dauster's list

10. St. Joseph's

9. USC

8. The Big East

7. Tennessee

6. Xavier

5. Baylor

4. Arizona

3. UNC

2. Kansas

1.Memphis

Goodman's list

10. Virginia

9. UCF

8. Xavier

7. Georgia Tech

6. Marquette

5. Ole Miss

4. Villanova

3. Baylor

2. Kansas

1.Memphis

So the only holdovers from both lists are the top two of Memphis and Kansas on both lists and then Baylor and Xavier.

Experts dish on struggling squads

Both analysts had no love for Memphis. Penny Hardaway's team added eight signees, but also lost nine, most notably guard PJ Haggerty, who was one of the best players in the portal.

"You look at their roster right now," Goodman said of Memphis, "and again, they missed out on PJ Haggerty, didn't keep him. You just look at their roster right now and you're like, okay, how are they going to do this."

"It just feels like they are a little stuffed down at every spot, which is now what I thought was going to happen at this point in the Penny Hardaway tenure," noted Dauster.

Kansas picked up just three players in the portal while losing six. The Jayhawks were helped by the decisions of Flory Bidunga and Shakeel Moore to pull out of the portal and return to Kansas, but the experts still see issues.

In criticism of Kansas, Goodman noted his biggest concern was "what they missed on at the end."

"It was Bill Self and you're missing on Darrien Williams and the Sarr kid [Duke recruit Dame Sarr]," noted Goodman. "I just see a lot of issues with this team and how its put together."

"It's not only missing on Darrien Williams and Dame Sarr," said Dauster of Kansas's struggles. "RJ Lewis decided to stay in the [NBA] draft instead of coming back to Kansas. Jamir Watkins decided to stay in the draft.... There's a lot that would have changed for me if Darrien Williams would have picked Kansas over NC State, but he did not."

What do you think of Dauster and Goodman's takes? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox

