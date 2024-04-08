Top 10 Caitlin Clark memes as Iowa suffers national championship game loss against undefeated South Carolina

Caitlin Clark's last outing as a Hawkeye ended in a loss as the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated Iowa 87-75 on Sunday. The championship title follows an undefeated season for the Gamecocks as they home the crown for the third time in program history.

Despite the loss, Clark scored 30 points with eight rebounds and five assists. It was not one of her best offensive nights as she had 10-of-28, including 5-of-13 from the three-point arc.

After back-to-back title game losses, the internet did not take it easy on Clark. Here are some of the memes going viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Top 10 Caitlin Clark memes as Iowa suffers national championship game loss

#10. When a door closes, just bust it open

The Gamecocks did a great job at containing Clark in the second half of the game. The Iowa guard scored 18 points in the first quarter but was restricted to just 12 in the rest.

#9. The greatest of all time

Despite not having a ring, Caitlin Clark's college career has been undeniably great and no one can take it from her.

#8. Waving goodbye

The clash between Iowa and SC was compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors clash in the 2018 NBA Finals, after which LeBron moved to the Los Angeles Lakers.

#7. You get a foul and you get a foul

While Iowa dominated the first half, SC slowly took over after halftime and fans were worried that the Gamecocks would be called for unnecessary fouls.

#6. A defense masterclass

After UConn's Nika Mühl, Carolina's Raven Johnson is only the second player this season to successfully restrict Caitlin Clark from scoring.

#5. The disappearing act

Clark's second half was an abysmal performance as she struggled to score baskets.

#4. When you choke in the end

Iowa has two title game appearances in program history with Caitlin Clark at the helm and lost both.

#3. Still the greatest, regardless

While she may never have a ring, Clark still leaves colleges with stats that put her in the same realm as some of the other best in college basketball.

#2. When you rattle the scene already

The weekend leading to the finals has seen many WNBA players being extremely dismissive of Clark. Is it just an unbiased opinion or plain old jealousy?

#1. When you carry the team on your shoulders

Despite what the haters may say, Clark's time at Iowa has, at most times, been a one-man show. And those who hate on her are just scared of what she can do.

Up next, Clark is set to join the WNBA, with the draft scheduled for April 15.

