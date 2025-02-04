Top 10 candidates for Naismith College Player of the Year feat. Hannah Hidalgo, Ta'Niya Latson and more 

The battle for the Naismith College Player of the Year award is heating up. Hannah Hidalgo and Ta'Niya Latson have taken the college basketball world by storm this 2024-25 NCAA season with their high-level play on the court and are among the leading candidates to take home the prestigious individual prize.

Who will be crowned the nation's best women's college basketball player this April? With March Madness fast approaching, here's a closer look at 10 frontrunners for the coveted trophy.

Top 10 candidates for 2025 Naismith College Player of the Year

#10. Paige Bueckers (UConn Huskies)

Paige Bueckers is heating up again after missing some time because of a knee injury. The UConn Huskies star has averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds through her last six games since returning to the starting lineup. She helped the Huskies record their 11th straight win on Sunday, scoring 18 points in UConn's 101-59 victory over Butler.

Trending

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (#5) is recognized with head coach Geno Auriemma for her 2000 career points before the start of their showdown against the Villanova Wildcats. Photo: Imagn

#9. Flau'jae Johnson (LSU Tigers)

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the main reasons LSU has started the season 23-1. She leads the Tigers in scoring, averaging 20.0 ppg through 24 games. Johnson led LSU to its third straight win on Sunday, recording 20 points, five rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal against Mississippi State.

#8. Sarah Strong (UConn Huskies)

UConn coach Geno Auriemma has found another fine young player for the Huskies, with Sarah Strong delivering incredible numbers in her freshman season. She is the team's second-leading scorer behind Paige Bueckers, averaging 17.0 ppg on 58.5% shooting from the field. Strong also leads the Huskies in rebounding, collecting 7.8 rpg.

#7. Olivia Miles (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

Olivia Miles is back to her best since returning from an ACL injury, which forced her to miss the entire 2023-24 NCAA season. She has flourished alongside Hannah Hidalgo in the Notre Dame backcourt, averaging 16.4 ppg, 6.5 apg and 5.9 rpg through 21 games this season.

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles in action against SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend. Photo: Imagn

#6. Hailey Van Lith (TCU Horned Frogs)

Hailey Van Lith's move to the TCU Horned Frogs has paid dividends for both parties, with the senior guard putting up stellar numbers in the 2024-25 season. She is averaging 18.7 ppg, 5.9 apg and 4.5 rpg, leading No. 9 TCU to an impressive 21-2 start.

#5. Aneesah Morrow (LSU Tigers)

Aneesah Morrow is having an incredible senior season for the LSU Tigers. She has been a double-double machine for the Tigers, averaging 18.6 ppg and 14.2 rpg through 24 games. She wreaked havoc in LSU's 81-67 win over Mississippi State on Sunday, scoring 18 points and grabbing 20 rebounds.

#4. Ta'Niya Latson (Florida State Seminoles)

The Florida State Seminoles are right on track to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the 12th consecutive time and they have Ta'Niya Latson to thank for that. The junior guard is the main reason No. 25 Florida State has started the season 18-4, leading the team in scoring and assists.

Latson is the nation's leading scorer, averaging 26.1 ppg through 21 games. She helped the Seminoles record their fifth straight win on Sunday night, scoring 25 points in their 97-68 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Expand Tweet

#3. JuJu Watkins (USC Trojans)

There has been no sophomore curse for JuJu Watkins, who has continued to post outstanding numbers for the USC Trojans this season. She leads the team not only in scoring but also in assists and steals.

Watkins has scored at least 20 points in 19 games this season, including her 27-point performance against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. She is the nation's third-leading scorer, averaging 24.7 ppg.

#2. Lauren Betts (UCLA Bruins)

UCLA remained on top of the latest Associated Press rankings, with the Bruins carrying a perfect 21-0 record. They wouldn't be in that position without Lauren Betts, who has cemented her status as the best center in women's college basketball today.

Betts has been a towering presence inside the shaded area for the Bruins, averaging 20.2 ppg and 9.7 rpg through 19 games. She is also the nation's fourth-leading shot blocker, averaging 2.8 bpg.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (#51) in action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on February 02, 2025, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Getty

#1. Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

There is just no stopping Hannah Hidalgo right now. She led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to their 14th straight win on Sunday, scoring 34 points in their 89-71 victory over the Louisville Cardinals. Hidalgo made history with that performance, becoming the second Notre Dame player over the last 15 seasons to score at least 30 points in back-to-back games.

Expand Tweet

Hidalgo isn't just an elite scorer, though, as she is also one of the best defensive players in the NCAA today. On top of her 26.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 3.8 apg, she is third in the nation in steals, averaging 4.0 spg. Her exceptional play on both ends of the floor is the reason why Hidalgo is ranked No. 1 on the list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here