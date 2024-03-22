Top 10 DJ Burns Jr. memes cracking up the internet as No. 11 NC State grab 80-67 win against No. 6 Texas Tech 

DJ Burns Jr. is the man of the hour as the NC State Wolfpack zoomed past Texas Tech to win 80-67 in the first round of March Madness on Thursday. The game was closely contested in the first half with Texas trailing 37-33 at halftime.

NC State took a definitive lead in the second half and built a solid gap as it advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015. Ben Middlebrooks scored a career-high 21 points while Mohamed Diarra scored 17 points and took 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, DJ Burns Jr. and J Horne put in 16 points each.

The internet, thrilled by watching Burns, reacted with memes. Here is our top 10 shared by fans on X:

Top 10 DJ Burns Jr. memes cracking up the internet

#10. No Mercy!

After three years with Winthrop Eagles, Burns joined NC State in 2022 as he helped the team to its first NCAA appearance since 2018. His physical defense is the Wolfpack's biggest asset as he even helped them upset UNC Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament final.

#9. The saviours of their teams

DJ Burns Jr. was not the only spectacle of the night. Oakland Golden Grizzlies' Jack Gohlke scored his career-high 32 points in the tip-off against the Kentucky Wildcats to give his team an 80-76 win. The two stars will next face each other in the second round.

#8. A legend in his own right

After relatively low-scoring performances earlier in the season, DJ Burns Jr. is now on a roll as he has scored 12,15,10,19, and 20 points, respectively, in his last five outings with the Wolfpack.

#7. A talent to watch out

Burns has not been on many people's radar because of his old-school style of playing. In an era where athleticism and shooting abilities take priority, Burns' ability to weaken and bruise his opponents is a dying asset. However, his teammate Michael O'Connell is hopeful of a change:

"I think he’s going to be on a lot of people’s radar, because they’re going to have to scout for him. He does damage inside. And he’s such a presence on the court that people have to definitely prepare for him," O'Connell said (via USA TODAY)

#6. Everybody loves DJ Burns Jr.

The forward got the crowd going, cheering for him every time he takes possession of the ball.

#5. Finally his moment has come

For a guy who has not been in the spotlight, getting all this attention has been a long time coming. Even Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell tweeted about DJ Burns:

And his reaction was:

"That's pretty cool. That doesn't happen too much, so I appreciate the respect."

#4. A tip-off between two stars

Up next, NC State will take on Oakland and it will be interesting to see the 6-foot-9 DJ Burns Jr. playing against 6-foot-3 Jack Gohlke.

#3. Taking a leaf out of Mikan's book

Watching DJ Burns Jr. play has got people thinking about another big guy, George Mikan, and the drill that he popularised which was for his dexterity around his basket.

#2. Chills... literal chills

Watching Burns over the course of one week since the ACC Tournament has been the highlight of college hoops fans everywhere.

#1. The main guy for NC State

With Burns in the post, the Wolfpack were able to form a rhythm on the court when it came to stacking up the points.

