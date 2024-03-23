Top 10 Duke memes cracking up the internet after 64-47 win over Vermont in first-round

The Duke Blue Devils took on the Vermont Catamounts on Friday in Round one of March Madness and won 64-47. The game began with an initial tussle for the lead, but Duke took over midway through the first half and dominated throughout the second half.

With this positive start, the Blue Devils will be looking to carry this energy as they try to bring home the title after their last win in 2015.

Duke came in this week after a quarterfinal exit from the ACC Tournament. Boosted by the 74-69 loss to NC State, most of the Dukes' roster showed up except Kyle Filipowski.

As is tradition, wins and losses are celebrated with memes, and the internet did not wait to flex its skills on X.

Here are our top picks of some of the funny memes circulating online.

Top 10 Duke memes cracking up the internet after the win over Vermont

#10. Turn the music on!!

The win is crucial for the Duke nation, which have waited eagerly for their team to show up.

Expand Tweet

#9 Sweating bullets

Vermont trailed 34-27 at halftime and there was little chance of the team reviving itself again.

Expand Tweet

#8 Against all odds

With a history of choking in the end, many had doubts about how Duke will perform. With this win, all noise is silenced.

Expand Tweet

#7 Onwards and upwards

With this win, the Blue Devils will next face James Madison in Round 2.

Expand Tweet

#6. Not the best outing

This was a night for Duke's offense, as it had all it's starters except Filipowski score in double digits.

Expand Tweet

#5 Officiating issues continue

Duke's Jeremy Roach had a small issue with one of the officials, just as usual.

Expand Tweet

#4 Not Kyle Filipowski's day

In 37 minutes of playtime, the center had just three points and 12 rebounds.

Expand Tweet

#3 An equally bad day for the gamblers

For those who bet on Filipowski, it was a bad day too, as he took just one shot from the field and even that did not bring in any points.

Expand Tweet

#2 My enemy's enemy is my friend

TJ Sorrentine led Vermont to a 60-57 win in the 2005 NCAA Tournament. This fan is ready to forgive the Catamounts, just to see Duke lose.

Expand Tweet

#1 3-point? What's that?

Vermont had an abysmal 20-of-52 shot attempts, including 5-of-20 from the three-point line.

Expand Tweet

Up next, Duke will face James Madison, who advanced to Round two after defeating Wisconsin 72-61.

Also Read: TJ Long Injury: What happened to the Vermont guard in game vs Duke?