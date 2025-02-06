Top 10 finalists for Katrina McClain award feat. Aneesah Morrow, Kiki Iriafen and more

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the top 10 candidates for the Katrina McClain Awards for best women's power forward on Thursday. The list, presented in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association was released on the Hall of Fame's Instagram page.

LSU's Aneesah Morrow and USC transfer Kiki Iriafen made the list.

Averaging 18.6 points per game and leading the country with 14.2 rebounds per game and 21 double-doubles, Morrow is the only player in the country with two 20/20 games. She nearly made it a third with 18 points and 20 rebounds in LSU's 81-67 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday. Morrow also ranks second in the country with 5.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Reigning Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year, Iriafen made the finalist list for the second time in a row after ranking in the nation's top 15 in defensive rebounds per game. A grad transfer who joined USC this season from Stanford, Iriafen has hit double figures for the Trojans in 21 of the 22 games she has played.

The Katrina McClain Award, now in its eighth year, recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. It was named after the two-time All-American, 1987 National Player of the Year and Class of 2012 Hall of Famer.

Other finalists are Deyona Gaston (Auburn), Darriana Littlepage-Buggs (Baylor), Makayla Timpson (Florida State), Yvonne Ejim (Gonzaga), Kendall Bostic (Illinois), Addy Brown (Iowa State) and Liatu King (Notre Dame).

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame also announced the 10 finalists for the 2025 Karl Malone Award. The award, named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA MVP, is in its 11th year and recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball.

The top 10 finalists are Johni Broome (Auburn), Norchad Omier (Baylor), Tyson Degenhart (Boise State), Graham Ike (Gozanga), Danny Wolf (Michigan), Michael Rataj (Oregon State), JT Toppin (Texas Tech), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Alex Karaban (UConn) and Eric Dixon (Villanova).

Fan voting for both awards commences on Friday on hoophallawards.com and will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

