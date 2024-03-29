Top 10 funniest Alabama memes as Crimson Tide upsets No. 1 UNC to book second Elite 8 appearance in program history 

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heading to the Elite 8 in this year's NCAA tournament. Nate Oats' team managed to pull off an upset 89-87 victory over the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in a nail-biting Sweeet 16 clash. This is the second Elite 8 qualification for the Crimson Tide men's basketball team in its program's history.

Following the upset, fans took to social media to troll North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis' team and their loss in the Sweet 16, ending their journey and hopes of a national championship this season.

Here are some of the best memes cracking up the internet following Alabama's upset victory over the Tar Heels:

Top 10 Alabama memes cracking up the internet following victory over UNC

Nates Oats has been the head coach of the Crimson Tide since 2019. Following last season's Sweet 16 loss to San Diego State, Oats and his team will now face No. 6 Clemson Tigers in the Elite 8, who also recently secured an upset victory over No. 2 Arizona Wildcats.

In his post-game interview, Oats came forward to heap praise on Grant Nelson for his impressive performance. He also called out Charles Barkley's statement calling the Crimson Tide team "frail" and said that they performed at the top of their game:

"It was great. I mean Grant stepped up. We were able to guard Bacot better one on one. Charles Barkley called us frail. I don't think he was frail tonight. He showed up tonight. And yeah they stepped up big in the second half", Oats said.

Grant Nelson steals the show for Alabama

In the second half of Alabama's Sweet 16 showdown, Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson put up an electrifying performance to help his team secure the upset victory over the Tar Heels.

The 6-foot-11 forward scored 19 of his 24 points during the second half, which proved to be the deciding factor in this Sweet 16 clash. Nelson finished the night with a total of 24 points, 12 rebounds and one assist while also securing the block on UNC forward Harrison Ingram's final attempt in the dying seconds of the game after missing a free throw.

Can the Crimson Tide continue this momentum to make it to the Final Four this NCAA tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

