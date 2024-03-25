Top 10 funniest Dawn Staley memes as South Carolina thrashes UNC in 47-point blowout

Dawn Staley's No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) continued their remarkable unbeaten run this season when they took down eighth-seeded North Carolina 88-41 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Here are some of the best funniest memes about Staley on X after South Carolina (34-0) crushed UNC (20-13) to book a spot in the Sweet 16.

South Carolina rushed to a 56-19 lead at halftime, crushing any hopes of a Tar Heels comeback. It was another dominant performance from the only unbeaten college basketball team this season.

Five South Carolina players, including Ashlyn Watkins, Kamilla Cardoso, Tessa Johnson, Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley, reached double-digit scoring.

After USC made it to the Sweet 16, Staley said that she was proud of her team's performance against North Carolina:

"We haven't played like that in a super long time. … We needed a performance like this. Hopefully, this playing, this good of a basketball can be contagious throughout the rest of the way."

Dawn Staley's South Carolina will be eager to make historic unbeaten run to clinch NCAA championship

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley

Dawn Staley took over the reins at South Carolina in 2008 and has led the Gamecocks to two national championships. She has also guided the team to eight regular-season championships and SEC Tournament wins.

However, Staley's Gamecocks can etch their name in college basketball history this season if they maintain their unbeaten streak and lift the NCAA championship.

The four teams to record perfect seasons and win the NCAA championship are Baylor, UConn, Tennessee and Texas. Notably, UConn has gone undefeated six times.

The postseason will throw some tricky games for USC, but Staley's team has dealt with issues and come out expertly this season.

Up next, the Gamecocks will face the winner of Monday's contest between No. 4 seed Indiana (25-5) and No. 5 seed Oklahoma (23-9) in the Sweet 16.