Top 10 funniest Zach Edey memes following Elite Eight win over Dalton Knecht's Tennessee

Zach Edey and the South Region's No. 1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers topped Dalton Knecht and the No. 2-seeded Tennesee Volunteers 72-66 in an Elite Eight matchup that featured two consensus first-team All-Americans on Sunday.

Edey attempted 22 free throws, which were exactly twice as many as the entire Volunteers team, whose 11 free-throw attempts matched the rest of Purdue's roster. There were plenty of memes noting the discrepancy.

How did Zach Edey and Dalton Knecht perform in the Elite Eight?

Zach Edey and Dalton Knecht have been two of the nation's top players as both were consensus first-team All-Americans and Player of the Year finalists. The two matched up against one another for the second time this season when they met in the Elite Eight, with the rematch living up to the hype.

Both players had big games.

Knecht finished with 37 points and three rebounds while shooting 14 of 31 from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Not to be outdone, Edey totaled 40 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 13 of 21 from the field and 14 of 22 from the free-throw line as the Boilermakers reached the Final Four for just the third time in program history and first since 1980.

Both players are set to enter the 2024 NBA draft following the season.