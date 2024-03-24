Top 10 Hunter Dickinson memes cracking up the internet as No. 4 Kansas loses to No. 5 Gonzaga

Hunter Dickinson memes are lighting up the internet as the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs secured their spot in the Sweet 16 after eliminating the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks in a game held at Delta Center on Saturday, March 23. With this victory, the Bulldogs have now made their ninth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

On the other hand, the Jayhawks, who finished sixth in the Big 12, earned their lowest seed since 2019 after falling to Gonzaga. The Bulldogs' near-perfect performance in the second half led to their 89-68 victory, with memes circulating on social media that targeted Kansas center Dickinson. With just two points scored on a 1-of-7 shooting performance and a single rebound to his credit, he logged a mere 12 minutes on the court.

Jayhawks’ disappointing loss sparked a fire on the internet with Dickinson memes flooding the web, here's the top 10:

Hunter Dickinson on KU's second-worst defeat

After KU's second-worst defeat in a tournament game in school history, Hunter Dickinson, the senior center who dislocated his right shoulder two weeks ago, took some responsibility for the loss following Saturday's game.

"It's tough because I feel I let the guys down,” Dickinson said. “That's what happens after a loss. We all have to look in the mirror and think about what more we could have done," as he sat in a somber locker room scene surrounded by reporters.

Dickinson, who transferred from Michigan last May, also shared his thoughts on his Kansas experience. He said:

"I had high expectations coming in of what it was going to be like. It was (even) better than expected."

It is uncertain whether the Second Team All-American will return to the Kansas Jayhawks.

